Korea has attracted 1,500 employees and sales members of Malaysian wellness company BE International for a corporate reward trip, beating out competing destinations by highlighting its Muslim-friendly travel infrastructure and Korean cultural programs.

The Korea Tourism Organization said Monday that participants are visiting in eight groups of about 200 each from Nov. 13 to 24, marking the company’s third incentive trip to Korea after previous visits in 2018 and 2023.

BE International, a Malaysian direct-selling company specializing in health and wellness products, organizes overseas incentive trips for between 1,000 and 2,000 people annually.

The tourism organization began targeting the company for a return visit after identifying it as a priority prospect at Korea Travel Mart in Kuala Lumpur in January 2025.

With more than 60 percent of participants identifying as Muslim, the organization emphasized halal-certified restaurants, customized catering services and prayer facilities, while promoting Korea’s autumn scenery, Korean pop culture and food experiences.

Türkiye had initially emerged as a leading destination because of the group’s high proportion of Muslim travelers, but the organization presented Korea as an alternative capable of accommodating large groups while meeting their religious and dietary requirements.

In April, the organization arranged an advance inspection trip for company executives and representatives of its travel agency, allowing them to assess halal dining facilities and cultural programs before the destination was confirmed on May 26.

Participants are traveling across Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province during their stay.

“The number of corporate meeting and incentive travel visitors to Korea directly attracted or supported by the organization reached 250,000 through October this year, up 13.5 percent from the same period last year," said Hong Hyun-sun, a director at the Korea Convention Bureau.

“The BE International incentive tour is an example of how identifying potential demand through local networks and providing customized support based on participants’ characteristics can produce results," he added. “We will continue to use our MICE [meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions] support capabilities to identify potential demand and attract more medium- and large-scale groups."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.