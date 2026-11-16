The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will host a forum Tuesday on how artificial intelligence (AI) is being used in culture, sports and tourism and on how these sectors should shift to AI.

The ministry said Monday the fourth Culture, Sports and Tourism Digital Innovation Forum, themed “New Culture Through AI,” will be held at L Tower in Seoul’s Seocho District. About 400 people from government, public institutions and the private sector are expected to attend.

State-affiliated bodies are co-organizing the event, including the Korea Culture Information Service Agency, Arts Council Korea, the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, the Korea Tourism Organization and the Korea Creative Content Agency.

The forum will open with an awards ceremony for 15 winners of an AI and cultural data contest. They were chosen in five categories across three fields: new technology, cultural data use and data analysis. Five winners will receive the culture minister’s award.

Winning entries include an AI service that lets users talk with historical figures based on historical records and an AI service that rearranges music for people with cochlear implants. Another is a customized AI service for children based on traditional folk tales.

A Sungkyunkwan University professor will give the keynote speech on how to live in a world being reshaped by AI. Four breakout sessions will follow on AI in culture and sports, the arts, tourism and content. Topics include responsible use of AI in artistic creation, robots and real-time translation in tourism and AI strategies for visual effects and gaming.

At booths in the venue, visitors can try generative AI photo services, AI-based body shape analysis with personalized workout recommendations and real-time interpretation.

“The ministry will continue to expand the use of cultural data and support the AI transition in the field to spread digital innovation that people can feel,” a ministry official said.

More information is available on the forum's website.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.