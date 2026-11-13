Winter blooms transform Seoul Botanic Park into festive garden
Summary
Seoul Botanic Park in western Seoul is presenting the Between Winter and Plants exhibition from Friday through Jan. 31, 2027, across its greenhouse, Seed Library and Garden Support Center. The greenhouse features more than 40 tropical orchid varieties and a Christmas garden with 300 poinsettias. The Seed Library exhibition runs from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, 2027, while the Garden Support Center displays ideas for bringing plants into living spaces. Moss terrarium demonstrations are scheduled on two Saturdays in November.
Key Facts
- The Tropical Hall display includes Aria, a miniature Phalaenopsis orchid developed domestically in 2019, alongside Oncidium, Cattleya, Vanda and Cymbidium.
- The Christmas garden features 15 domestically developed poinsettia varieties, including Flame, Green Star, Grace and Pink Bell, as well as the spherical-bracted Sugar Ball, Red Ball and Snow Ball.
- The Seed Library exhibition recreates a botanist’s workspace and explores how seeds and fruits are collected, observed and documented, alongside wreaths and ornaments made from natural materials.
- November displays at the Garden Support Center focus on bedrooms and workspaces, while December arrangements are inspired by relaxing balcony gardens.
- Greenhouse admission costs 5,000 won for adults; exhibitions at the Seed Library and Garden Support Center are free.
Tucked inside western Seoul’s Gangseo District, Seoul Botanic Park is defying the winter chill with a vibrant seasonal showcase of more than 40 tropical orchid varieties, 300 poinsettias and imaginative plant displays designed to liven up indoor spaces.
The exhibition, titled “Between Winter and Plants,” runs from Friday through Jan. 31, 2027, across the park’s greenhouse, Seed Library and Garden Support Center.
At the Tropical Hall, a display titled “Today, Orchids” features Aria, a miniature Phalaenopsis orchid developed domestically in 2019, alongside more than 40 varieties of tropical orchids, including Oncidium, Cattleya, Vanda and Cymbidium.
The Mediterranean Hall presents a Christmas garden featuring 300 plants from 15 domestically developed poinsettia varieties, including red Flame, Green Star, peach Grace and Pink Bell.
The display also features unusual spherical-bracted varieties called Sugar Ball, Red Ball and Snow Ball, while a fountain installation inspired by Rome incorporates a Christmas tree arrangement made with Flame poinsettias.
At the Seed Library, an exhibition running from Dec. 1 through Feb. 28, 2027, recreates a botanist’s workspace and explores how seeds and fruits are collected, observed and documented, alongside Christmas wreaths and ornaments made from natural materials.
The Garden Support Center is also showcasing ways to incorporate plants into personal living spaces, with November displays focusing on bedrooms and workspaces and December arrangements inspired by relaxing balcony gardens.
Moss terrarium demonstrations take place Saturday and Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., with no advance reservations required.
Admission to the greenhouse exhibition costs 5,000 won ($3.50) for adults, while exhibitions at the Seed Library and Garden Support Center are free.
“We hope this winter plant exhibition will establish the park as an outing and educational destination offering diverse exhibitions and experiences even during the cold winter months,” said On Su-jin, director of Seoul Botanic Park.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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