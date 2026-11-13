Itaewon residents, merchants team up to host street festival this weekend

Four years after a deadly crowd crush cast a long shadow over Seoul’s best-known nightlife and dining district, Itaewon’s residents and small-business owners are taking the lead in writing its next chapter.

The Yongsan District Office said it will host Rising Itaewon, a two-day neighborhood festival running Saturday and Sunday.

Unlike top-down municipal tourism campaigns, the festival was conceived and organized directly by locals working to heal the community and revive foot traffic following the Oct. 29, 2022 tragedy. Since August, a 12-member committee of neighborhood leaders and merchant representatives has met repeatedly to design programming aimed at showcasing the area’s independent shops and multicultural flair.

Built around four themes — run, music, market and people — the festival invites visitors to explore Itaewon’s side streets through daily events. Each morning from 10 a.m. to noon, “Rising Run” combines a casual neighborhood jog with trash collection along Itaewon’s alleys. From noon to 8 p.m., Noksapyeong will host the Itaewon Local Market, pairing artisanal goods and local food stalls with live DJ sets.

As evening falls, a retro Disco Aerobics Parade will wind around near Itaewon Station from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a street dance showcase at Cafe Foyer.

Given the district’s recent history, crowd management remains a central priority. Yongsan officials said they have completed pre-event safety inspections, stationed dedicated safety personnel across every event zone and established an emergency response system for the duration of the weekend.

“This festival was prepared by residents and merchants who hold deep affection for Itaewon, pooling their ideas to capture the neighborhood’s charm,” Yongsan District Mayor Kim Gyeong-dae said, urging visitors to come out this weekend and rediscover the area’s streets.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.