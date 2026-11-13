Members of K-pop supergroup BTS have shared photos of themselves wearing military uniforms, giving fans a glimpse of their recent participation in military reserve training.

On Nov. 13, Jin posted two photos on the fan communication platform Weverse, writing, "Good job, guys."

The photos show Jin, J-Hope and Jimin standing side by side in military uniforms and posing for the camera. Jungkook also left a comment on the post, saying, "Good work," adding to the warm exchange among the members.

All three completed their mandatory military service as active-duty Army soldiers.

Jin was discharged in June 2024 after serving as an assistant instructor at the Army's 5th Infantry Division recruit training center, while J-Hope completed his service in October 2024. Jimin enlisted alongside Jungkook in 2023 and completed his military service in June last year.

V also shared photos of himself in military uniform on his social media account on Nov. 12.

Alongside a series of photos showing moments from his daily life, he wrote, "This is pretty much how I've been living lately." Among the images was a selfie of V wearing his military uniform, with a special warrior insignia on his uniform drawing particular attention.

V enlisted in December 2023 and served in the Special Duty Team of the military police under the Army's 2nd Corps before being discharged in June last year.

BTS released its fifth full-length album, "ARIRANG," in March, marking the group's first album as a complete lineup following the members' military hiatus. The group is currently on a world tour of the same name.

Starting Nov. 19 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, BTS is scheduled to hold 15 concerts across five cities, including Bangkok, Thailand, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the Asian leg of its world tour.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.