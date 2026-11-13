Yong Ho-seong, former vice minister of culture, sports and tourism, is stepping into a bold new chapter of his creative life by using artificial intelligence (AI) technology to set classical literature to music.

Performing under the stage name Dr. Dragon, Yong released his debut full-length album, "Fragile Beauty," on Nov. 10, breathing contemporary musical life into 15 of William Shakespeare's sonnets through AI-assisted composition and vocals.

The release marks the first installment of "DiVerse," an ambitious ongoing project to set all 154 of Shakespeare's sonnets to modern music.

The idea was sparked by a hardcover edition of Shakespeare's complete sonnets that a British friend gifted him during his tenure as director of the Korean Cultural Centre UK.

"The name reflects both Shakespeare's original verse and the newly written lyrics, as well as the diverse musical genres used to reimagine centuries-old classics," Yong told The Korea Times during an interview in Seoul, Thursday.

"Rather than simply translating archaic English, I adapted the themes so modern listeners can relate, such as turning a verse about passing down family lineage into a message about artists sharing their talents with the world."

The former vice minister explained that the album's sound production leans into late-1960s avant-garde folk and chamber folk, driven by nylon-string guitars, upright contrabass, cellos, violas, flutes, harmoniums and bass clarinets, while featuring the contralto tones of his AI vocal persona NikkiD.

"Rather than big, sweeping arrangements, the quiet, intimate sound of late-1960s chamber folk felt like the right fit for these poems," Yong said.

Yong’s journey into music creation is rooted in a lifelong passion. Long before entering government service, he studied classical music and jazz extensively and built a massive personal collection of over 10,000 records.

While serving as a government official, he also debuted as a music critic in 1993 after winning an annual music criticism competition hosted by the prominent performing arts magazine Auditorium. He has also spent decades playing drums in jazz and rock bands.

After retiring from his career as a high-ranking bureaucrat last year — during which he played a pivotal role in establishing major cultural institutions and drafting key legislation — Yong turned his sights toward AI.

In July, he won the AI.LOVE.JAZZ. composition competition in Montreux, Switzerland, with "Frozen Edge," a vocal jazz piece inspired by Shakespeare's Sonnet 97.

Using AI as creative assistant

For Yong, AI is not a replacement for human artistry, but an essential creative tool.

"AI is a loyal assistant that expands the possibilities of songwriting and production," the creator said. "I write detailed prompts spanning a full page to specify rhythm, instrumentation and musical references, and sometimes regenerate a track 30 or 40 times before editing individual tracks myself until I find the exact sound I envision."

Comparing AI to the historical introduction of digital sampling in popular music decades ago in the 1980s, the former official believes that technology ultimately broadens the base of music creators rather than diminishing human value.

Rather than requiring years of formal composition training, individuals with a clear artistic perspective can now use these tools to bring their musical concepts to life, he added.

"Just like sampling decades ago, AI acts as a faithful assistant that expands the pool of people who can create music, making the process far more efficient for everyone," Yong said.

Looking ahead, he envisions how this collaborative approach could even transform traditional education by allowing students to turn personal stories and daily emotions into original songs.

"When students learn to turn their daily experiences into melodies, music becomes a powerful tool for self-expression," Yong said.

Expanding horizon beyond Shakespeare

Following the release of "Fragile Beauty," Yong plans to issue a new sonnet-inspired album every month, spanning genres from jazz and blues to hip-hop, rap-metal and K-pop.

He has already reached out to various Shakespeare-related societies, associations and academic institutions around the world to explore educational and cultural collaborations.

He is also developing progressive rock operas based on Shakespeare's tragedies, such as "Hamlet" and "Macbeth," alongside a project reinterpreting the poetry of Joseon Dynasty poet Yi Mae-chang (1573-1610).

"Just as I am reimagining Shakespeare, I wanted to bring the poignant and soul-searching poetry of Yi Mae-chang into contemporary folk and blues," Yong said.

"Living during the same era as Shakespeare, while enduring a difficult and sorrowful life, her verses overflow with a deep emotional resonance that translates remarkably well into the language of modern blues."

While the former vice minister devotes up to six hours a day to composing and two hours of practicing drums, Yong said his creative ventures are fueled by personal fulfillment rather than commercial success.

He recently earned his first-ever revenue as a musician by composing a theme song for T&C Foundation, a public interest foundation, though the ex-official primarily views his creative output as a natural extension of a well-prepared second act in life.

"For me, happiness is not about the high intensity of achievements, but the frequency of joyful moments," Yong said. "Whether it is practicing drums in the morning or giving classical literature a new voice through modern music, I am simply enjoying a life where I can freely explore what I love."