Seoul serves up steamed rice as next big tourist attraction

A bowl of steamed rice, an everyday staple in Korea, could become an unexpected draw for international tourists as Seoul looks to turn its traditional food culture into a new form of culinary tourism.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government held a K-Rice Pairing Experience on Wednesday at Seoul Herbal Medicine Center, inviting 12 international students from Korea University to explore the flavors, aromas and textures of Korean rice.

The event was part of the city's efforts to develop tourism experiences rooted in local culture and everyday life, moving beyond conventional sightseeing destinations.

Participants sampled three Korean rice varieties — Samgwang from Chungcheong Province, Sindongjin from North Jeolla Province and Golden Queen No. 3 from Gyeonggi Province — comparing their textures, aromas and levels of stickiness.

They also paired the rice with salted pollock roe, roasted seaweed and kimchi before sampling three traditional alcoholic beverages made from rice.

The experience began with participants opening rice cookers to appreciate the aroma of freshly cooked rice, alongside introductions to distinctive aspects of Korean rice culture.

For some participants, the tasting offered a new understanding of familiar flavors, while others found personal connections to the country's agricultural traditions.

Samson, a participant from Singapore, said he had long noticed a popcorn-like aroma in Korean rice.

"I was impressed by the popcorn-like aroma I usually notice in Korean rice, and through this experience, I learned that each rice variety has different flavors and textures," he said, adding that pairing different varieties with salted pollock roe made the tasting particularly interesting.

Tsoy Yana, who is from Kazakhstan and is descended from ethnic Koreans forcibly relocated there, said rice carries a special meaning for her because her ancestors had settled in southern Kazakhstan through rice farming.

Seoul plans to assess participants' satisfaction, preferred activities and willingness to pay for similar experiences as it considers developing the program into a tourism product.

"Although rice is a familiar ingredient enjoyed in many countries around the world, the ways people enjoy it and the food cultures surrounding it differ from country to country," said Jo Seong-ho, head of Seoul's Tourism and Sports Bureau.

"Even an ordinary bowl of rice for Koreans can become a special culinary experience for foreign visitors," he added, saying the city would continue exploring ways to turn local cultural resources into new tourism offerings.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.



