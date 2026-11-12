Korean traditional culture meets modern retail at Seoul festival

The 2026 Today’s Tradition Festival opened Thursday at Culture Station Seoul 284, a cultural complex housed in the historic former Seoul Station building in central Seoul, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

Co-hosted with the Korea Craft & Design Foundation, the four-day event runs through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with last admission at 5:30 p.m. Now in its fourth year, the festival aims to integrate Korean heritage into contemporary lifestyles and modern consumer tastes.

This year’s theme, “Bokjak Bokjak, Today’s Tradition,” plays on a Korean expression evoking a lively, bustling crowd while hinting at making and sharing “bok,” or good fortune.

At the heart of the event is a pop-up market featuring 104 brands — including 39 traditional culture startups — selling home goods, fashion, food, beverages and handicrafts. Highlights include rugs woven with reimagined traditional motifs, color-changing glassware inspired by celadon and white porcelain, and hanbok, Korea’s traditional attire, redesigned for everyday wear. An adjacent exhibition showcases handcrafted items curated for gifting.

Beyond shopping, visitors can roll a giant replica of a juryeonggu — a 14-sided die used in drinking games during the Silla Kingdom (57 B.C.-935 A.D. ) — to enter a prize draw, have family mottos brushed onto hanging scrolls or craft keyrings from traditional ornaments. Attendees arriving in traditional Korean hanbok attire receive discounts or complimentary gifts.

Live programming spans the weekend, with fusion performances blending traditional Korean music and modern genres scheduled for Friday and Saturday, followed by a children’s play adapted from picture books on Saturday and Sunday.

A researcher from the Kansong Art Museum will also deliver two lectures examining paintings from the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910): one contrasting the old capital of Hanyang with present-day Seoul and another exploring Joseon-era fashion and daily life through genre paintings.

The ministry said the festival forms part of broader efforts to help traditional culture startups scale up and secure new commercial distribution channels.

"The Today’s Tradition Festival is a venue where creators, brands and consumers of traditional culture come together to cultivate new tastes and culture," said Myung Soo-hyun, director general for cultural policy at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. "The ministry will support traditional culture so that it translates into everyday enjoyment and consumption, leading to sustainable growth and expanded sales channels for startups."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.