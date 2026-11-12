European film festival brings record 23 countries to Seoul

Seoul is preparing for an unusually wide-ranging cinematic journey through Europe, with films from a record 23 countries set to take over Seoul Museum of History for this year's European Film Festival.

The 12th edition of the festival, organized by Seoul Museum of History in partnership with EUNIC Korea and the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Korea, will run from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6, with 23 films screened free of charge.

This year's theme, "Memories of Past, Visions of Future," explores history, identity, migration, generations, gender and human rights through stories from across Europe.

The participating countries include Poland, Italy, Sweden, Spain, Britain, Germany, France, Hungary, Ireland and 14 others, marking the largest international lineup in the festival's history.

Screenings will take place at Yajugae Hall inside the museum on nine Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with evening sessions added to make the program more accessible to workers and students.

The festival opens Nov. 20 with "VIKA!," a 2024 Polish documentary directed by Agnieszka Zwiefka about an 84-year-old Warsaw DJ who continues to challenge expectations about aging.

Before the 6 p.m. screening, Polish Ambassador to Korea Bartosz Wiśniewski will introduce the film and discuss its cultural background.

"The festival, where diverse perspectives from 23 countries meet on one screen, is a meaningful opportunity to remember the past and imagine the future together," European Union Ambassador to Korea Ugo Astuto said, adding that it would serve as a cultural bridge for deeper understanding between Korea and Europe.

"We are bringing more diverse European stories to Seoul," István Medvigy, director of the Liszt Institute Hungarian Cultural Center in Seoul and head of EUNIC Korea, said, encouraging people to enjoy the films with family and friends while learning about one another's lives and cultures.

"I hope the European Film Festival, now in its 12th year, will give citizens an opportunity to experience European history and culture up close," said Seoul Museum of History Director Choi Young-chang, adding that evening screenings would offer another way to enjoy cultural outings around Gwanghwamun and Jeong-dong.

Advance reservations opened Nov. 6 through Seoul's public service reservation system, with remaining seats available on a first-come, first-served basis 10 minutes before each screening.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.