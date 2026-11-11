Seoul to bring 150 singles together in latest bid to encourage marriage

Seoul is giving singles more chances to find a match this year, expanding its final city-run matchmaking event of 2026 to 150 participants for the first time.

The event will take place at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) on Dec. 12, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday.

The matchmaking initiative is part of a broader policy push to reverse the country's demographic decline by encouraging people to form relationships, marry and have children. In Korea, where childbirth remains closely tied to marriage, fewer and later marriages have contributed to the decline in births.

Seoul has incorporated matchmaking events into its broader Birth Encouragement Seoul Project, which also includes housing, child care and financial support for families. The city expanded the number of matchmaking events from one to four in 2025 as part of that effort.

The program, called “Seoul-ting,” combines Seoul with “ting,” Korean slang for a group blind date. The program has drawn some 17,700 applicants and produced 179 matched couples since it began in November 2024.

The city will select 75 men and 75 women through a random draw. Applicants must be unmarried Seoul residents aged 25 to 45 who have never been married and who are employed, self-employed or freelancers. Applications open Thursday and close Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. on the city’s childbirth and parenting information website. Applicants must submit documents proving their residence, marital status and employment. Results will be announced Dec. 8.

The event, held ahead of Christmas, will include tours of DDP’s exhibition and design spaces, one-on-one dates matched by personal interests and a night walk in the Dongdaemun area. DDP is a landmark design and exhibition complex in central Seoul. The event is funded by a donation from KB Financial Group.

Two earlier events this year were heavily oversubscribed. A September event on a Hangang Bus drew 2,370 applicants for 100 spots, and 28 couples were matched. An October gathering at an outdoor dining street in Sangbong-dong, eastern Seoul, drew 1,448 applicants and produced 25 couples.

Women made up 58.3 percent of all applicants, which the city said reflects strong demand among women for a safe, publicly run way to meet people.

The city plans to keep supporting participants after each event through a group chat and information on cultural programs couples can enjoy together.

“Many single men and women have shown interest in our matchmaking events held at various locations across Seoul, including the Hangang Bus and outdoor dining venues," said Ma Chae-sook, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Gender Equality and Family Affairs Office. "For this DDP event, we have prepared a special opportunity for participants to meet someone new in a setting that blends culture and design ahead of Christmas. We hope many singles will apply.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.