Seoul is looking to turn its nights into a bigger draw for international visitors, introducing six themed discount packages designed to encourage tourists to stay out longer and spend more across the city.

The Seoul Tourism Organization announced Wednesday that it is expanding nighttime attractions available through its Discover Seoul Pass and launching six Night Coupon Packs covering dining, shopping, wellness, sightseeing and cultural experiences.

The initiative follows growing demand for after-dark activities among foreign visitors. According to the organization's analysis of pass usage, nighttime visits between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. accounted for 14 percent of partner-facility visits in 2024 and 15.2 percent in both 2025 and 2026, as of Nov. 1.

The pass recorded 98,880 nighttime visits over the past three years, with observation decks and Han River cruises drawing particular interest, alongside spas, saunas and water-based leisure facilities.

The six packages are designed to make those experiences easier to discover. They include the Seoul Night Taste Pack for Korean food and dining, Night Reset Pack for spa and beauty services, Evening Shopping Pack for department stores and duty-free outlets, and Downtown Night Views Pack for observation decks and river cruises.

The remaining options, Night Atelier Pack and K-Culture Night Pack, focus on cultural activities such as crafts and folk painting, as well as K-pop dance and taekwondo experiences.

The organization aims to increase nighttime use of the pass from its current level of about 15 percent to 25 percent by expanding partnerships with businesses operating late into the evening, including 24-hour saunas and large shopping facilities.

"Seoul's nights are a valuable tourism resource that offer unforgettable experiences to visitors and bring new vitality to the local economy," said Kim Byung-min, president of the organization.

"Through these nighttime-themed coupon packs, aligned with the Seoul Metropolitan Government's nighttime economy policy, we hope international visitors will enjoy Seoul's nights longer and more fully, and that this enjoyment will create a virtuous cycle of consumption for neighborhood businesses and the local tourism industry."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.