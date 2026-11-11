Gwanghwamun Square to glow blue in tribute to 23 UN Korean War allies

Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul will glow blue Wednesday evening, as Seoul invites residents and visitors to honor United Nations veterans whose sacrifices helped defend Korea's freedom and peace during the 1950-53 Korean War.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will hold a public memorial at the Garden of Gratitude on Wednesday, marking U.N. Veterans International Memorial Day with candlelight, a special lighting ceremony and opportunities for citizens to share messages of appreciation.

The evening program will begin after sunset with a candle-lighting event, allowing visitors to receive free LED candles and gather around the installation known as Lights of Gratitude 23.

At 8 p.m., 23 lights representing countries that sent troops to the Korean War will glow blue, the color associated with the United Nations. The lights will turn on and off in sequence 23 times, symbolizing gratitude to the countries and veterans who contributed to defending Korea.

Visitors will also be invited to write messages of remembrance and appreciation at stations near the installation and the entrance to Freedom Hall, an underground exhibition space at the site.

The messages will be displayed on a memorial wall along Freedom Hall's staircase through Sunday, allowing visitors to reflect on the veterans' contributions beyond the main ceremony.

The city will also provide photo props for participants, including international visitors, and encourage people to share their experiences through social media hashtags, including #UNVeteransInternationalMemorialDay_Gwanghwamun and #GardenOfGratitude.

The annual memorial day honors U.N. veterans who fought to protect Korea during the Korean War and recognizes their contributions alongside those of the countries they represented.

"Today's freedom and peace in Korea were possible because of the sacrifices and dedication of U.N. veterans," said Kang Seok, head of Seoul Metropolitan Government's Balanced Development Headquarters, adding that he hoped the ceremony would remain a meaningful memory in citizens' daily lives and encourage them to reflect together on the values of freedom and peace.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.