JYP founder Park Jin-young at center of controversy over his faith

Singer and music producer Park Jin-young, widely known as JYP, has once again personally defended his independent religious group Firstfruits, urging the public to listen to his lectures directly before labeling it a cult.

In a video posted Sunday to the group’s official YouTube channel, titled "For Christians who have not received salvation," Park said that the growing backlash against his Bible study group was actually driving more public curiosity rather than hurting it.

"Our church is gradually becoming better known. Why? Because as pastors warn people that it’s dangerous, many who had never heard of our group are now finding out about it," Park said during a sermon based on the Acts of the Apostles and the Gospel of John. "Some might think, 'They say JYP’s church is a cult, so maybe I should listen to it just in case?' I really hope people give it a listen at least once."

In another video uploaded on the same day, Park drew criticism for claiming that humans and dinosaurs once lived together based on the Bible. However, modern science shows that dinosaurs went extinct about 65 million years before humans ever appeared.

The 54-year-old head of JYP Entertainment previously addressed the heresy allegations in September, denying claims that his organization lacks theological legitimacy.

"We are not a church without a lineage," Park insisted, adding that his congregation includes members from diverse backgrounds, including Catholicism, Presbyterianism, Baptism and former followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a nonmainstream religious sect.

Despite Park’s claims of independence, mainstream religious organizations remain cautious. The Presbyterian Church of Korea, a major mainstream Protestant body here, is currently evaluating the theological doctrines taught by Park and Firstfruits following a petition from its Busan presbytery. The denomination is slated to report its final findings at its annual general assembly in September 2027.

When contacted for comment, several mainstream pastors and church leaders declined to speak on the record, expressing hesitation that their personal opinions might be interpreted as official statements from their respective denominations.

However, theological experts warn that Park's teachings stray into dangerous territory, particularly regarding the Holy Trinity.

In a column for Christian Today Korea, Denver Seminary theology professor Sung Wook Chung wrote that Park’s lectures attack the core of orthodox Christianity by lowering the status of Christ, treating the Holy Spirit as an impersonal power.

"Park’s arguments have three main features: First, he claims God the Father is the only true God, placing Jesus in a subordinate position; second, he fails to recognize the Holy Spirit as a distinct Person, describing Him merely as an impersonal power, energy, or influence; third, he does not view the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit as sharing one divine essence, explaining their unity solely through shared purpose and plan," Rev. Chung wrote on Sept. 23.

"While this may sound plausible on the surface, it effectively dismantles the heart of the Christian faith. The distortion of theology inevitably leads to the distortion of soteriology, which is the doctrine of salvation."

Park’s religious activities first drew intense public scrutiny in 2014 and 2018 amid rumors connecting his Bible study group to the Salvation Sect. Park has repeatedly denied any affiliation with the sect, maintaining that his gathering is an independent, nondenominational Bible study group.

Firstfruits originated as a private Bible study group following Park's visit to Jerusalem and has since expanded into regular worship assemblies across eight locations in Korea and the United States, including Seoul, Busan and Los Angeles.