Once college entrance exams are behind them, students in Seoul will have more than textbooks and university applications to think about, as Seoul’s autumn arts festival offers performances, discounts and cultural events to mark the end of the academic year.

The Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture said Monday that its 2026 Seoul Autumn Festa is offering special ticket discounts and events linking performances with local businesses, particularly targeting students finishing the College Scholastic Ability Test on Nov. 19.

Running through Nov. 29, the 73-day festival began Sept. 18 under the theme “Autumn in Seoul, City Becomes Art,” bringing performances and cultural events to venues across the capital.

Among the featured programs is the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet,” conducted by Hannu Lintu, at Lotte Concert Hall on Nov. 19 and 20.

Students interested in theater can also catch “Your Letter,” a musical based on the popular Naver Webtoon, at Plus Theater in Daehangno through Nov. 29.

Another recommendation is Gongnori Club’s production of Chekhov’s “The Seagull,” presented in a staged reading format at Mapo Art Center on Nov. 29.

The festival will also offer a 20 percent discount on selected performances at Daehangno Theater QUAD to visitors presenting physical tickets from participating festival productions.

The discount applies to “Flames,” directed by Lee Sung-yeol and running through Dec. 6, and “Seoan Hwach’a,” directed by Han Tae-sook, scheduled for Dec. 16-27.

In addition, 11 participating restaurants in Daehangno will offer customers a 5 percent discount on meals when they present eligible festival tickets dated within seven days of their visit.

An integrated information center at the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture’s Daehangno Center will operate through Nov. 29, offering personalized performance recommendations and festival information.

“We hope this serves as a time for students finishing the college entrance exam to conclude their arduous admissions journey and draw new inspiration and enjoyment through the performing arts,” said Song Hyeong-jong, CEO of the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture. “We will ensure the Seoul Autumn Festa not only bridges artists with citizens, but also connects performance venues with local commercial districts to help foster a culture of enjoying the performing arts across Seoul.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







