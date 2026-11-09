Hwang Woo-suk, the disgraced South Korean scientist dismissed from Seoul National University in 2005 over a stem cell research fabrication scandal, has lost his Korean citizenship after acquiring nationality in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it was belatedly revealed. His loss of Korean citizenship took effect in April.

According to the government's electronic gazette on Monday, Hwang's name appeared on a list of individuals who had lost their Korean nationality, published by the Cheongju Immigration Office under the Ministry of Justice on Aug. 13.

The list included a man named Hwang Woo-suk, born in 1953 in Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province. His birthplace and year of birth strongly suggest that he is the former Seoul National University professor.

The notice listed April 9 as the date he lost his Korean citizenship, citing his acquisition of UAE nationality. Under Article 15 of Korea's Nationality Act, Korean citizens automatically lose their nationality upon voluntarily acquiring foreign citizenship.

Hwang currently serves as CEO of the UAE Biotech Research Center in Abu Dhabi, which conducts research in biotechnology, including stem cells and gene-editing technologies.

"Our mission is to harness the power of biotechnology to address real-world challenges in animal health, biodiversity and sustainability," Hwang said in a message posted on the institute's website. "Under the UAE's leadership, we are setting new standards for innovation and collaboration."

Hwang is believed to have begun receiving investments from the UAE around 2019.

In 2021, the UAE revised its citizenship system to allow certain foreign nationals, including scientists and doctors, to obtain Emirati citizenship through nominations by rulers, crown princes or government authorities.

Hwang is believed to have received a recommendation from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's vice president and owner of English Premier League football club Manchester City.

In a documentary released in 2023, Hwang referred to Mansour as his "boss."

Hwang was once hailed as a national hero in Korea for his purported breakthroughs in human embryonic stem cell research. In 2004, he received the Presidential Award as part of the Korea Best Scientist and Engineer Award, one of the country's highest scientific honors.

His reputation collapsed after investigations revealed that his landmark stem cell research papers contained fabricated findings. He was dismissed from Seoul National University in 2006.

In July this year, the Korean government also revoked his 2004 scientific award, 22 years after it was presented.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.