CJ Group Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee received the Centennial Medal of Lifetime Achievement at the 2026 Asian Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, recognizing her leadership over three decades in building the foundation of K-culture and expanding its global reach.

The special honor, presented Thursday (local time), recognizes individuals who have made lasting contributions to advancing cultural influence, industry excellence and cross-cultural collaboration across film, music and television.

During her acceptance speech, Lee shared her lifelong belief in the power of culture and emphasized the importance of empowering the next generation of storytellers.

"Culture is like oxygen. We may take it for granted, but we cannot live without it," Lee said. "Our greatest legacy is not simply what we have accomplished, but the opportunities we create for those who come after us. I hope the next generation will dream bigger than we ever dared, and challenge what we thought was possible."

Lee also recalled CJ’s landmark initiatives in shaping the entertainment landscape, including launching Mnet, the MAMA AWARDS and KCON.

"We wanted to create a space where a new generation could discover local music and share their creative ideas," Lee said. "Mnet was more than a music channel. It was a community that embraced youth culture, where artists and creatives could express themselves and fans could connect."

Lee Soo-man, key producer of A2O Entertainment, presented the medal to Lee during the ceremony. The pioneer of K-pop praised her early vision for the Korean entertainment industry.

"Last year, Miky was very generous when she introduced me, calling me the 'Godfather of K-pop.' Tonight, I would like to return the favor. If I am the Godfather of K-pop, then Miky Lee is the Godmother of K-culture," Lee said. “Korea was hardly a major player in the global entertainment industry. But Miky saw something others didn’t.”

The CJ vice chairwoman has played a pivotal role in driving the global expansion of Korean content. Key milestones under her leadership include CJ's investment in DreamWorks SKG in 1995 and the opening of CGV Gangbyeon, Korea's first multiplex cinema, in 1998.

As executive producer of director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite," Lee supported the film's historic trajectory at the 2020 Academy Awards, where it became the first non-English language film to win Best Picture.

The vice chairwoman continues to expand her global vision through initiatives like First Light StoryHouse, CJ ENM's global label supporting Asian creators from the early stages of project development.

Established in 2004 by the Robert Chin Foundation, the Asian Hall of Fame is a cross-cultural institution dedicated to advancing public recognition of Asian and Indigenous legacy.