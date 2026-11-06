Seoul will open a new facility along the Han River on Nov. 14, designed to seamlessly link cycling with river bus transit, offering riders a dedicated hub to rest, make repairs and switch between land and water routes.

Located beside the Jamsil Hangang Bus terminal, the Jamsil Hangang Bike Station will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free, and the station features self-service repair equipment, charging units for electric bikes and direct pedestrian access to the river bus dock.

The facility is designed for both commuters and recreational riders, with bicycle repair tools, first-aid kits and a dedicated resting area.

Its location is intended to make combining cycling with water transportation easier, allowing passengers to bring their bicycles aboard Han River buses, disembark at Jamsil and use the station before continuing their journeys.

Conversely, cyclists traveling along the Han River paths can stop at the facility before boarding a water bus.

The station has a modular design that allows the city to rearrange facilities or add features depending on demand and available space.

Seoul plans to open a second Hangang Bike Station near the Ttukseom Hangang Bus terminal later in November, extending the network of facilities connecting cycling routes with river transportation.

To mark the Jamsil opening, the city will hold a free cycling event for 100 participants in Jamsil Hangang Park on Nov. 14.

Organized by the Seoul Sports Council, the program will include bicycle maintenance classes, safety lessons, cycling-powered activities and guided rides tailored to different skill levels.

Applications opened Friday at 10 a.m. through the Seoul Sports Council's website, with participation limited to 100 people at no cost.

The city said the initiative is intended to make cycling along the Han River safer and more convenient while encouraging environmentally friendly transportation by linking bicycles with public transit.

Cho Seong-ho, head of Seoul's Tourism and Sports Bureau, said the new facility would serve as both a neighborhood rest stop and a hub for recreational activities.

“The Jamsil Hangang Bike Station is a lifestyle-oriented convenience facility connecting Han River buses with cycling paths, and it will become a resting place in citizens' daily lives and a hub for leisure activities,” Cho said.

“Together with the Ttukseom Hangang Bike Station scheduled to open in November, we will work to improve operations and promote a healthy and safe cycling culture through various hands-on activities and safety education programs."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







