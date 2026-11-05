Up to 1 million people are expected to gather in Seoul for the closing mass of the 2027 World Youth Day (WYD), marking a historic moment as the global Catholic youth festival is held for the first time in a country where Christians do not hold a majority in the population.

The WYD Seoul 2027 event, running from Aug. 3 to 8, 2027, will bring an estimated 400,000 international pilgrims from around 190 countries together with 100,000 domestic participants, the organizing committee said, Thursday.

Sharing its detailed roadmap for the international event, Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of the Archdiocese of Seoul emphasized the deeper meaning of the gathering, pointing to the isolation faced by younger generations in the digital age.

"We live in an era of disconnection," Chung, who also serves as head of the organizing committee, said at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul.

"While we can reach each other instantly through the screens in our hands, it has become much harder to truly know one another. Young people today face constant comparison and competition, and even how we judge a person's value is changing quickly because of technologies like AI (artificial intelligence)."

The archbishop stressed that a person's worth is not defined by wealth or social position. He urged people to show courage in bringing together a divided society.

"What we want to achieve in Seoul in the summer of 2027 is not just gathering a large number of people in one place," Chung said. "What we need in this age of disconnection is the courage to meet and the courage to welcome others."

The 2027 gathering in Seoul marks the 17th international edition of WYD since its inception in Rome in 1986. It is the second time the global event will be hosted in Asia, following the 1995 event in Manila, the Philippines, and the first time it will take place in a country where Christianity is not the majority religion.

The event will begin with an opening mass on Aug. 3, followed by a welcoming ceremony for Pope Leo XIV at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul. An overnight vigil and closing mass will take place at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, which is expected to accommodate a crowd of up to 1 million participants.

Preparing venues with safety in mind

Bishop Paul Lee Kyung-sang, coordinator for the organizing committee, said the committee selected Seoul Air Base to minimize traffic disruptions and ensure safety for the anticipated crowds.

He added that the dates were chosen by checking weather statistics to avoid heavy monsoon rains and peak typhoon season while ensuring university facilities remain available for lodging.

"Over 81,000 participants have already completed their registration as of Nov. 5," Lee noted. "We are working with local parishes and governments to secure enough lodging, and everything is progressing smoothly so far."

Safety remains the top priority for organizers, who are preparing comprehensive measures against summer heat waves and crowd congestion. The committee plans to deploy AI-based density monitoring systems and emergency medical teams in cooperation with the government and local authorities.

"We will apply advanced crowd movement simulation programs and use closed-circuit televisions with artificial intelligence to analyze on-site crowd density," Lee said. "We will work closely with firefighters and police to ensure a swift response, and we are preparing shade, drinking water and cooling equipment to protect participants from extreme heat."

Prior to the main gatherings in Seoul, a five-day diocesan program will take place across 15 regional dioceses starting July 29, allowing international youth to experience local culture and traditions before heading to the capital.