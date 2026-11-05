A two-day celebration of Korean culture has drawn approximately 26,000 visitors in Hong Kong, nearly tripling last year's attendance and bringing Korean companies, local creators and public institutions together under one roof.

Korea Square 2026, organized by the Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong, took place Saturday and Sunday at PMQ's Courtyard & Marketplace and QUBE performance venue, transforming the central Hong Kong cultural complex into a showcase for Korean food, beauty, music, entertainment and design.

Now in its sixth year, the festival attracted roughly three times the 9,000 visitors recorded last year, reflecting growing local interest in Korean culture, according to the center.

More than 50 Korean companies, Hong Kong-based brands, creators and public institutions participated, including Samsung, LG and mobile game developer Com2uS, alongside the Korea Tourism Organization, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corp. and the Korea Creative Content Agency.

Visitors explored booths featuring Korean food, traditional alcohol, beauty products, mobile games, lifestyle goods and traditional clothes and crafts.

A new Coffee Takeover Hong Kong section brought together 13 Korean specialty coffee brands and barista teams, including Aery, Coditor and Die Synthese, drawing long lines throughout the event.

The program also featured a master class by violinist Danny Koo and a special screening of the Korean film “Exhuma” on Saturday.

On Sunday, approximately 300 people joined a random-play K-pop dance party, while a Korean-language singing competition brought local performers to the stage.

Hands-on activities included kimchi-making sessions using ingredients brought from Korea, K-beauty demonstrations and a Korean-themed quiz competition.

“We were able to once again confirm the strength of Korean culture, which has become deeply rooted in everyday life in Hong Kong,” Choi Jae-won, director of the Korean Cultural Center in Hong Kong, said.

He said the center would continue bringing together overseas institutions, companies and creators to encourage cultural exchange and develop business opportunities through Korean culture.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







