Busan has earned international recognition for its food culture, winning the Best Culinary Destination title in the 2026 TripZilla Excellence Awards, marking its second consecutive year receiving an award from the Southeast Asian travel media outlet.

Busan Metropolitan City said Thursday that TripZilla selected the southeastern port city for its diverse culinary offerings, including fresh seafood and regional specialties.

The latest award follows Busan's selection as Best City Destination in the 2025 TripZilla Excellence Awards, giving the city back-to-back recognition in two different tourism categories.

TripZilla, described by the city government as one of Southeast Asia's largest digital travel media networks, operates online platforms across Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, reaching more than 20 million people monthly.

The annual TripZilla Excellence Awards recognize tourism destinations and services across various categories, with Busan named the sole winner in this year's Best Culinary Destination category.

The award highlights the city's combination of maritime attractions, natural scenery and distinctive food traditions, according to the municipal government.

Among the dishes featured in TripZilla's coverage were fresh seafood, "dwaeji-gukbap," a pork and rice soup popular in Busan, "milmyeon," wheat noodles served in chilled broth, and "ssiat-hotteok," a sweet pancake filled with seeds and nuts.

Busan officials expect the recognition to strengthen the city's profile among Southeast Asian travelers as news of the award and its culinary offerings circulates through TripZilla's website and social media channels.

Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo said the consecutive awards reflect growing international interest in the city's tourism appeal.

“It is meaningful that Busan has received positive recognition in culinary tourism following last year's recognition in urban tourism, demonstrating that the city's diverse tourism attractions are drawing attention worldwide,” he said.

“We will continue connecting Busan's distinctive food culture, from local specialties to world-class fine dining, with regional tourism resources so visitors can experience both the flavors and charm of the city, while further strengthening our competitiveness as a global culinary tourism destination,” he said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.