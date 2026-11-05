BCCK to hold special fundraising concert with John Walker

The British Chamber of Commerce in Korea (BCCK) and the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AustCham Korea) will jointly host a charity concert featuring John Walker and his band in Seoul on Friday to raise funds for people with disabilities and others in need.

The concert will take place at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul’s bar OUL, starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are priced at 120,000 won and include admission, live entertainment, canapes and unlimited wine and beer. Additional donations can also be made before and during the concert.

All proceeds from the event will be donated directly to the Myongdo Welfare Centre in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province. The center was founded and is managed by Sister Geraldine Ryan.

Founded in 1992, the center has provided social welfare services, vocational training, residential care and rehabilitation programs for more than two decades, supporting people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups at different stages of life.

Walker, executive chairman of Eastpoint Partners, will perform with his band, including a live performance of "Mokpo Sister," a song inspired by the center’s founder.

Walker previously held senior leadership positions at Macquarie Group, including chairman of Macquarie Capital Asia and chairman of Macquarie Group Korea.

The event is sponsored by Four Seasons Hotel Seoul and the Small Steps Foundation, a family foundation established by Walker that supports small businesses, causes and charities.

Walker, who has spent much of his career in Asia's infrastructure and energy sectors, previously held senior leadership positions at Macquarie Group, including chair of Asia for Macquarie Capital and chairman of Macquarie Group of Companies Korea.

He established Macquarie's Korean business in 2000 and later oversaw its infrastructure, utilities and renewables operations across Asia. He was named a Member of the Order of Australia for his contributions to economic reform and the development of the transportation plan for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.