Seoul's outdoor libraries top 10 mil. visitors, set to reopen in April

Seoul's outdoor libraries have drawn more than 10 million visits since their launch in 2022, turning public squares and urban waterways into popular reading spaces and drawing growing attention from overseas media and library professionals.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that this year's program attracted approximately 1.87 million visitors to three main locations — Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Square and Cheonggye Stream — before closing for its winter break on Nov. 1.

The cumulative figure of more than 10 million includes visitors to district-run and pop-up outdoor libraries since the initiative began.

A satisfaction survey of 5,155 visitors found that 97 percent were satisfied with the program, while 97.4 percent said they intended to return and 97.8 percent said they would recommend it to others.

The survey also found that 90.3 percent of respondents had actually read books during their visits, suggesting the spaces have become more than places to relax.

International attention has also grown, with Bloomberg on Friday reporting about Korea's growing "text hip" reading trend and highlighting Seoul's outdoor libraries and its public reading club, Hipdok Club.

The city also said British platform Designing Libraries had featured the initiative as an example of how reading spaces can extend beyond traditional indoor facilities.

Seoul introduced library tours for international visitors this year, organizing 13 sessions that attracted applications from 377 people representing 48 countries.

The outdoor reading concept has also expanded, with 383 outdoor library locations operating this year across Seoul and other regions.

Through its pop-up library program, the city lent book kits, including books and camping chairs, to 269 institutions, including day care centers, kindergartens, schools and cultural facilities, as of late October.

Hipdok Club, now in its second year, has recruited 10,000 members and offered programs encouraging deeper reading and discussion.

The city said its outdoor libraries will reopen in April 2027.

"Since its first opening in 2022, reaching 10 million cumulative visitors means that Seoul Outdoor Library has established itself as a reading culture space in citizens' daily lives," said Min Su-hong, head of the city's Culture Headquarters.

"We will continue to create diverse spaces and programs so that all citizens can relax with books nearby and share the joy of reading," Min said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







