Step out of the winter chill and into a glowing tropical sanctuary as Seoul Botanic Park opens its massive glass greenhouse for rare nighttime visits.

Running across 10 select evenings from Nov. 13 to Dec. 27 at 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Night Botanic Journey transforms the indoor botanical garden — located in Gangseo District's Magok area in western Seoul — into an after-hours retreat featuring soft illumination, lush greenery and live musical performances ranging from jazz to classical concerts.

The opening weekend, Nov. 13-14, will feature Jazz Libre and a musical gala under the theme "Greenhouse at Night, Two Sensibilities Meet."

Pearl Haze and Mood Lamp Acoustic will perform Nov. 27 and 28, followed by vocalist duo Jang Ji-woong and Baek Seung-cheol and Ensemble Arang on Dec. 11 and 12.

Christmas performances from Dec. 24-26 will feature guitarist Kim Seong-jin, flutist Jeon Sae-mi, Yuel and Groove Us, while a classical ensemble featuring Park Yong-eun, Kim Young-min and Kang Hyun-gyu will close the program on Dec. 27.

Families can also join Moonlight Plant Detectives, an interactive activity in which children follow clues, use ultraviolet flashlights to uncover hidden letters and complete mystery words while exploring the greenhouse.

Foreign visitors can participate in guided tours introducing plants and their connections to everyday culture, along with mini-potted plant-making activities.

The accompanying Botanic Cinema program will screen films including "Divertimento," "Jazz on a Summer's Day" and "Petite Maman." Screenings are open to everyone, including visitors without nighttime admission reservations.

Each session accommodates 300 people, with admission costing 5,000 won ($3.50); children younger than 36 months can enter for free.

"This nighttime opening is a special event prepared to allow visitors to enjoy music and culture and the arts together in a greenhouse that has a different charm from daytime," said On Su-jin, director of Seoul Botanic Park.

"We hope citizens will create warm and romantic winter-night memories with their loved ones through beautiful plants illuminated by soft lighting and diverse performances," On said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.