Pope Leo XIV has encouraged young Catholics to bring their "questions and wounds" to World Youth Day 2027, saying he looks forward to meeting them at the international gathering set to be held in Seoul next year.

"Bring to Christ your questions and your wounds but also the wounds that tear apart your societies and set your countries against one another," the pope said in a message released by the Holy See on Tuesday (Vatican time), which was also published in Korean.

"Do not wait until you are perfect before opening yourselves to him. He comes to meet you just as you are. ... Allow yourselves to be united and transformed by his love," he said, highlighting the theme of World Youth Day. "Take courage! I have overcome the world."

The pope noted that the young generation may feel anxious about the future or stressed about appearing perfect, especially under the influence of social media and technology.

He emphasized that technology cannot replace authentic human closeness but can only imitate empathy.

The pope, who is set to visit Korea to preside over the event scheduled from Aug. 3-8, noted that the multinational gathering will be an opportunity for young people from different nations, language and cultures to come together.

"When we gather in Seoul, you will experience in a special way the beauty of the universal Church and the generous hospitality of the Church in Korea," the pontiff said, urging youth to not only make practical arrangements but also prepare their hearts for the upcoming event.

Next year's gathering will mark the first time the Catholic gathering is taking place in Korea and the second time it is held in Asia following the 1995 gathering in Manila. The pope will be visiting Korea for the first time since taking office last year.