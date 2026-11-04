Korean literature will take center stage in Shanghai this month as a weeklong program brings acclaimed poets, novelists and children's book creators together with Chinese readers for conversations, readings and book discussions.

The Korean Cultural Center in Shanghai will host K-Literature Week from Nov. 6-13 at Arirang Hall on its third floor, presenting programs spanning poetry, fiction, essays and children's poetry.

The program opens Nov. 6 and 7 with meetings with poet Na Tae-joo, titled "Happy Today, Like a Wildflower," featuring readings and discussions about his literary world and creative process.

Na, widely known for his lyrical poetry and readership in China, will meet local audiences and present copies of his collection "You Are a Star" to Chinese students learning Korean, offering an opportunity to explore the emotional nuances of his work and the beauty of the Korean language.

Zhang Yiwei, a Fudan University professor and writer, will moderate the discussions.

On Nov. 10, novelists Kang Hwa-gil and Kim Cho-yeop will join Chinese translator Chunxi for an exchange titled "How Does Women's Writing Come Into Being: From Life Experiences to Literary Creation."

The discussion coincides with the Chinese-language publications of Kim's essay collection "Books and Coincidences" and Kang's novel "White Horse."

Participants will discuss creative inspiration, personal experiences and the challenges of bringing Korean literature to readers across linguistic and cultural boundaries, with Korean student Kim Geun-hee serving as moderator.

The final program, on Nov. 13, will focus on children's poetry through a book talk titled "A Bean's Journey to China," centered on poet Kim Yong-taek's collection "The Bean, You Are Dead."

Translator Jeong Yeon-hye, picture-book researcher Fei Jia and editor Du Han will discuss the collection, its translation and publication.

Lee Dong-hyeok, director of the cultural center, said: "The center has provided opportunities for local audiences to experience Korean literature in diverse ways through various programs, including meetings with authors and adapted reading performances."

"Going forward, we will continue to broaden connections between local readers and K-literature and further promote literary exchanges between Korea and China through cooperation with publishing and translation professionals," Lee said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







