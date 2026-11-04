Former supermodel Kim Ja-yeon marries Samsung executive at 45

Former Korean supermodel Kim Ja-yeon has announced her marriage at 45 to senior Samsung executive Young Sohn, sharing the story of how their relationship blossomed from an academic connection into romance.

Kim announced the news on social media on Sunday, posting wedding photos alongside a message to her followers.

"Everyone, I'm married! I'm happy to share this wonderful news with all of you who have always supported me," she said.

Her husband is Young Sohn, a Samsung Electronics adviser and chairman of the board of Harman International, the automotive technology and audio company owned by Samsung. The couple held an intimate wedding ceremony in Switzerland.

In the photos, Kim wears a wedding gown while Sohn appears in a tuxedo, with the newlyweds smiling affectionately at each other.

Kim also introduced her husband's professional background, saying he previously served as president and chief strategy officer of Samsung Electronics and currently chairs Samsung's Semiconductor Advisory Board and Harman International's board of directors. He is also the founder of a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Despite his prominent career, Kim emphasized that their relationship was built on personal connection rather than professional achievements.

"We first met two years ago as fellow MIT alumni who had followed different paths in our respective fields," she said. "At first, we naturally got to know each other as alumni, but as we spent more time together, we gradually grew closer."

Kim said their relationship turned romantic earlier this year.

"After confirming our feelings for each other early this year, we traveled between the United States, Korea and Europe, learning to understand and respect each other's worlds," she said.

She also expressed affection for her husband, describing his personality as more meaningful to her than his professional success.

"More than all his achievements, my husband is a warmhearted person who genuinely cherishes and loves me and always treats me with consideration and respect," she said. "And he finds me, despite my tall height, incredibly cute."

Following an outpouring of congratulations, Kim shared another message reflecting on finding love later in life.

"Thank you so much for all the blessings and congratulations," she said. "I guess everyone has their own timing in life. Most people find their special someone much earlier, but for me, it happened well after I turned 40."

Kim began her modeling career through the 12th Supermodel Contest in 2003 and went on to work internationally before becoming a fashion trend analyst.

She studied fashion business management at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and later earned an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where her research focused on the impact of technological innovation on the fashion industry.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.