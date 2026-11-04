Seoul residents and visitors will have a rare opportunity to cross one of the city's busiest vehicular bridges on foot at sunrise this month, as the capital expands a popular weekend fitness initiative designed to encourage a more relaxed lifestyle.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday that it will host its "Swieom-Swieom Morning" event on Jamsil Bridge from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on two upcoming Sundays, Nov. 8 and Nov. 22.

The program takes its name from the Korean descriptive phrase "swieom-swieom," an expression that loosely translates to "taking it easy," "taking frequent breaks," or "moving at a gentle, unhurried pace." In a fast-paced metropolis famous for its high-stress palli-palli ("hurry-hurry") culture, the event aims to offer urbanites a slow-paced weekend routine.

Participants will embark on a 5-kilometer round-trip course starting at the southern end of the bridge, which spans the iconic Han River to connect Songpa and Gwangjin districts in eastern Seoul. Designed as a noncompetitive outing rather than a race, the course features no timed records or rankings. Attendance is free with no preregistration required, and participants are welcome to walk, jog, ride bicycles, push strollers or bring pets on leashes.

To accommodate the event, the city will partially close four lanes of the eight-lane bridge between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on event days. The remaining four lanes will carry two-way vehicular traffic, and public bus services will run along their normal routes without interruption.

At the venue, participants can join group stretching sessions led by celebrity comedian Kim Hye-sun or visit a mobile fitness assessment booth equipped with professional health analysis tools.

The initiative also incorporates a gamified collection scheme. Walkers who have gathered digital stamps via a mobile app since the program's October outing on Gwangjin Bridge will receive commemorative fridge magnets at each Jamsil Bridge session. Collecting three matching magnets forms a single unified artwork, while those attending four or more events across the series will earn an additional souvenir.

Initially launched as a pilot project in March, the slow-living initiative was formalized into a regular series in July. Previous editions have temporarily opened other major thoroughfares — including Mapo Bridge and Sejong-daero, the grand ceremonial boulevard in central Seoul — attracting roughly 52,000 participants across 10 events through October.

"Watching the sunrise over the Han River while walking or running across Jamsil Bridge will offer a special experience that is hard to find in everyday city life," said Cho Seong-ho, director general of Seoul's Tourism and Sports Bureau.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.