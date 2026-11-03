Brunello Cucinelli, the 73-year-old founder of Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli, is facing criticism over repeated physical contact with Asian actresses at public events, months after drawing controversy for putting his arm around Korean actress Kim You-jung's waist.

The latest incident involved popular Chinese actress Liu Tao, 48, at a promotional event for the brand in Shanghai on Oct. 22, according to Hong Kong 01 and Taiwan's TVBS on Sunday.

While posing for photographs with Liu, who was wearing a sleeveless dress, Cucinelli repeatedly held the inside of her arm. He was also seen placing his hand near the center of her chest, prompting criticism that the physical contact was unnecessary and potentially uncomfortable for the actress.

Chinese-language media said Liu appeared to turn her body sideways and draw her shoulders inward several times, seemingly attempting to create some distance between herself and Cucinelli.

Despite this, Cucinelli continued making physical contact with her, according to the reports. Liu maintained a smile throughout the photo session but was reportedly seen with a tense expression after leaving the area.

Hong Kong 01 criticized Cucinelli's behavior, saying it clearly went beyond normal social etiquette.

It is not the first time Cucinelli has faced criticism over physical contact with women at his brand's events.

In late September, he drew attention in Korea after he was seen wrapping his arm closely around Kim's waist as the two walked together at a Brunello Cucinelli event.

Cucinelli has also been filmed making physical contact with Chinese actress Chen Duling and Chinese American freestyle skier Eileen Gu at public events.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.