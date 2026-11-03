Brunello Cucinelli founder under fire for 'inappropriate touching' of Chinese actress after Kim You-jung controversy
Summary
Brunello Cucinelli faced criticism at a promotional event in Shanghai on Oct. 22 after repeatedly touching Chinese actress Liu Tao while they posed for photographs. Reports said he held her arm and placed his hand near the center of her chest, while Liu appeared to try to create distance. The incident followed criticism in Korea in late September over his close contact with actress Kim You-jung at a brand event.
Key Facts
- Liu Tao, 48, wore a sleeveless dress at the Shanghai event, according to the reports.
- Chinese-language media reported that Liu kept smiling during the photo session but appeared tense after leaving the area.
- Hong Kong 01 said Cucinelli’s behavior went beyond normal social etiquette.
- Cucinelli has also been filmed making physical contact with Chinese actress Chen Duling and Chinese American freestyle skier Eileen Gu at public events.
Brunello Cucinelli, the 73-year-old founder of Italian luxury fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli, is facing criticism over repeated physical contact with Asian actresses at public events, months after drawing controversy for putting his arm around Korean actress Kim You-jung's waist.
The latest incident involved popular Chinese actress Liu Tao, 48, at a promotional event for the brand in Shanghai on Oct. 22, according to Hong Kong 01 and Taiwan's TVBS on Sunday.
While posing for photographs with Liu, who was wearing a sleeveless dress, Cucinelli repeatedly held the inside of her arm. He was also seen placing his hand near the center of her chest, prompting criticism that the physical contact was unnecessary and potentially uncomfortable for the actress.
Chinese-language media said Liu appeared to turn her body sideways and draw her shoulders inward several times, seemingly attempting to create some distance between herself and Cucinelli.
Despite this, Cucinelli continued making physical contact with her, according to the reports. Liu maintained a smile throughout the photo session but was reportedly seen with a tense expression after leaving the area.
Hong Kong 01 criticized Cucinelli's behavior, saying it clearly went beyond normal social etiquette.
It is not the first time Cucinelli has faced criticism over physical contact with women at his brand's events.
In late September, he drew attention in Korea after he was seen wrapping his arm closely around Kim's waist as the two walked together at a Brunello Cucinelli event.
Cucinelli has also been filmed making physical contact with Chinese actress Chen Duling and Chinese American freestyle skier Eileen Gu at public events.
This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, was translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
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