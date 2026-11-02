Seoul Plaza will turn into an evening marketplace Friday, offering shoppers a chance to discover products from 47 small businesses, enjoy live performances and receive discounts as the city looks to bring more spending into the nighttime economy.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will hold its 2026 Small Business Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, extending operating hours by two hours from last year to accommodate office workers and other visitors unable to attend during the day.

The event marks Small Business Day, observed annually on Nov. 5, and carries the theme "Better everyday lives created by small shops, Seoul as a city of quality living."

Participating businesses will offer products ranging from meal kits, premium teas and baked goods to handmade soaps, accessories, leather goods and traditional crafts.

Fifteen businesses that have benefited from Seoul's startup and market development support programs will also participate, giving them an opportunity to introduce their products to new customers.

Shoppers can receive a 10 percent discount by purchasing the event-exclusive Small Business Happiness Gift Certificate through the Seoul Pay Plus mobile app beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The certificates can be used at participating market booths throughout the event.

The program will also feature live fusion "gukak" music, jazz and acoustic music from 6 p.m. to 8:40 p.m., following magic and jazz performances beginning at 3 p.m.

Free activities, including caricature drawing, face painting and photography, will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while visitors can collect stamps at participating booths for small business products and souvenirs.

A ceremony at 4 p.m. will honor 24 recipients for contributions to the local economy, including 20 outstanding small business owners and four exemplary business operators.

Park Kyung-hwan, head of the city's Civil Economy and Labor Bureau, said, "I would like to express my gratitude and support to small business owners who have protected citizens' daily lives and the local economy despite difficult business conditions."

He added, "We will expand opportunities for citizens to stay and spend money in the evening in line with our 24-hour vibrant economy initiative, and support efforts to ensure that spending translates into higher sales for small businesses and greater vitality for commercial districts."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.















