Moonlit mystery invites visitors to hunt for missing royal seal at Unhyeon Palace

Visitors to Unhyeon Palace in central Seoul can step into the shoes of 19th-century royal investigators this month, searching for secret clues across moonlit courtyards to solve a fictional mystery involving a stolen royal seal.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will host "Moonlit Secret Mission: Find the Missing Royal Seal" on select evenings from Wednesday to Nov. 29. The interactive program transforms the historic royal residence located in Seoul's central Jongno District into an immersive stage for storytelling, puzzle-solving and traditional Korean arts.

The experience is set during the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910). A sacred royal seal entrusted to the father of King Gojong mysteriously disappears overnight. Participants play secret agents recruited by the father, navigating the palace grounds at dusk to question historical characters, solve riddles and gather evidence.

The two-hour program guides small groups through three key areas of the palace complex. The investigation begins at the outer walls, where visitors interview a servant and play a traditional hoop-rolling game to unlock their first clue. Guests then proceed to Norakdang, the hall where King Gojong married Empress Myeongseong in 1866. There, participants meet a court artist and try their hand at painting orchids — an art form Gojong's father practiced under his pen name, Seokpa. Moving on to the private living quarters of Irodang, participants join a traditional Korean tea ceremony, guided by a senior noblewoman.

The investigation culminates inside Irodang's secluded inner corridor — an area typically restricted to the public — where each team will use their clues to locate the royal seal. Following the mission, the evening's top investigator receives special honors, followed by a commemorative photo and a performance of "ganggangsullae" — a UNESCO-recognized folk dance.

Sessions run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with capacity capped at 20 participants per night. Tickets cost 10,000 won ($7.20) per person and must be reserved in advance via Naver Booking.

“The Moonlit Secret Mission breathes new life into our cultural heritage by offering visitors an immersive, hands-on way to experience Seoul’s royal history under the night sky,” said Min Su-hong, director of the city’s Culture Division.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.