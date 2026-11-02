A funeral service for Choi Bool-am was held Monday, with his family and fellow actors paying their respects to the iconic actor, known for portraying paternal figures in popular television dramas.

Choi, whose real name was Choi Young-han, died Thursday while receiving treatment at a hospital in western Seoul. He was 87.

His longtime wife, Kim Min-ja, also an actor, was seen in tears, following the funeral service held privately at Asan Medical Center in southeastern Seoul.

Kim was accompanied by actor Kim Hye-soo, who had stayed alongside Choi's bereaved family since the first day of the funeral service.

The funeral service was followed by a funeral Mass at a cathedral in western Seoul, presided over by Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, the former archbishop of Seoul.

The Mass was attended by guests, including Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young, actor and former Culture Minister Yoo In-chon, and actors Song Il-kook and Shin Hyun-joon, as well as members of the public and the church.

Yeom described the late actor as "the nation's father and a beloved actor" who comforted people and brought hope in difficult times.

"It is deeply sad that we can no longer see brother Choi Bool-am Francisco's comforting smile," Yeom said.

"He devoted his life to acting and became a friend for the marginalized in our society by bringing laughter and joy," the cardinal said. "He gave his all to acting, sharing the joys and sorrows of the people."

Choi was baptized by Yeom in 2018 and received his anointing of the sick from the cardinal just days before his death.

Hwang Young-ki, chairman of the ChorogUsan for Children foundation, where Choi had devoted himself to promoting the rights of children and youth for decades, also paid tribute to the late actor.

"It is still unbelievable and heartbreaking that we can no longer see his generous smile nor hear his warm voice that used to say it is the role of adults to give hope to children," said Hwang, vowing to uphold Choi's wishes to guard children.

A farewell event also took place at the headquarters of the foundation before the late actor was laid to rest at a memorial park in Paju, north of Seoul.

Born in Incheon in 1939, Choi became a household name through his role as detective Park Young-han in MBC's long-running crime drama "Chief Inspector" and as the village foreman in the rural family drama "Country Diaries," Korea's longest-running television series.

Tributes have poured in for the beloved actor, who boasts a career of nearly seven decades, with actors, politicians and police officials paying respect.

On Friday, he was posthumously awarded the Geumgwan (Gold Crown) Order of Cultural Merit, Korea's highest cultural decoration, in recognition of his lifelong contributions to Korean television, film and theater.