Interview Expanding horizon of Korean language education in US

Editor’s note This is the last in a four-part series on people and companies that connect Korea and the world, as special coverage marking The Korea Times' 76th anniversary.

Driven by the global rise of K-pop and K-dramas, interest in learning the Korean language, including Hangeul or the Korean alphabet, has exploded across the United States in recent years.

This growing enthusiasm has reached far beyond the Korean American community to include non-native speakers, adoptees and multicultural families.

Standing at the center of this trend is Soojin Cho, a veteran educator who has spent nearly three decades teaching Hangeul to younger generations and expanding Korean language education in America.

In recognition of her lifelong dedication, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism awarded Cho the Cultural Merit Medal during the 580th Hangeul Day national celebration in Seoul, Oct. 9. The Korean government commended her for developing vital Korean language curricula for students overseas and leading regional education networks.

Receiving one of the highest honors for Hangeul advancement was a deeply rewarding moment for Cho, who served as the 12th and 13th president of the National Association for Korean Schools, Mid-Atlantic Chapter from 2022 to 2026.

Under her leadership, the chapter has grown to represent 28 affiliated Korean schools across Pennsylvania, Delaware and southern New Jersey, bringing together approximately 200 teachers and more than 1,000 students.

Looking back on her journey since immigrating to the U.S. in 1985, Cho, who also serves as director and principal of HanGook Heritage Education Academy in Pennsylvania, expressed deep gratitude for the national recognition and the dramatic shift in how Korean language education is embraced today.

"Students from diverse backgrounds, including Korean Americans, non-Korean Americans, Korean adoptees and multicultural families, have shown increasing interest in learning the Korean language and exploring Korean culture," Cho told The Korea Times during an interview in Seoul, Oct. 16.

She added that watching non-native speakers embrace the language during public events has brought her immense professional fulfillment.

"Watching participants confidently express their thoughts in Korean after preparing and practicing so diligently gave me a tremendous sense of pride and fulfillment as a Korean language educator," Cho said.

"I believe that Korean is now becoming much more than just a foreign language. It is a meaningful bridge that connects people from different cultures and backgrounds, fostering greater understanding, communication and cultural appreciation."

According to the National Institute for International Education, the number of applicants for the Test of Proficiency in Korean, widely known as TOPIK, has shown a steady upward trend since its introduction in 1997. Official data shows that annual applicants surged from around 223,000 in 2021 to over 421,000 in 2025, reflecting the rapidly growing global demand for Korean language proficiency.

Additional data further illustrates this worldwide educational expansion. In 2024, a total of 1,405 Korean heritage schools operated across the globe, bringing together 94,115 students and 14,259 educators. North America served as a major pillar within this global network, accounting for 692 schools and 45,445 students to support community learning.

Hangeul as anchor for cultural roots

While the rise of K-culture has energized classrooms today, Cho said the ultimate reward throughout her 28-year career has always been watching second- and third-generation Korean Americans discover their roots.

"The most rewarding moments were seeing students grow as they learned the Korean language and culture, and watching them develop a sense of pride in their Korean heritage and identity," Cho said.

"On the other hand, the greatest challenges were the shortage of qualified teachers and the lack of financial support needed to operate Korean schools. Despite these difficulties, the joy of witnessing my students' growth and achievements has always been the driving force that helped me overcome those challenges."

She emphasized that learning Hangeul in an overseas environment serves as an essential anchor for young Korean Americans navigating their identities.

"I believe that for second- and third-generation Korean American youth growing up in the United States, learning the Korean language goes far beyond simply acquiring language skills," Cho said. "It is an important journey of understanding their roots and developing a strong sense of Korean identity."

She added that passing down the language allows younger generations to walk proudly in American society while holding onto their cultural heritage.

"By learning not only the Korean language but also Korean history and culture, students can develop pride in their heritage and grow into confident and proud Korean Americans who make meaningful contributions to American society," Cho said. "I believe this is one of the most important roles of Korean language education."

Cho recalled how watching her own children make the effort to speak Korean with their grandmother in the U.S. reinforced her belief in the power of preserving one's native tongue across borders and generations.

"Another meaningful experience was watching my children make an effort to communicate with their grandmother in Korean," Cho said. "It helped me realize that the Korean language is much more than a means of communication. It is a precious bridge that connects families and generations while preserving our cultural roots and identity."

Cho sees the award as a shared honor with the many teachers, association officers and parents who worked alongside her in weekend heritage schools.

"Over the past 28 years, I have had countless rewarding experiences and moments of gratitude while serving as a Korean school teacher, vice principal, principal, regional association officer and president," she recalled.

"I believe these honors would not have been possible without the dedication and collaboration of my fellow teachers, association officers and parents. I am deeply grateful to share these honors with all of them, and I remain committed to educating future generations in the Korean language and promoting Korean culture."

Spreading Hangeul beyond US

Her devotion to expanding Hangeul education now extends far beyond North America.

Following her award ceremony in Seoul, Cho traveled to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to deliver a special lecture and workshop for university students studying Korean. There, she emphasized to them that mastering the language can unlock career pathways and foster international exchange.

"I was deeply impressed by the active participation and passion for learning Korean among the Vietnamese students," Cho said. "I realized once again that Korean language goes far beyond preserving heritage identity for future generations of Korean Americans, serving as a vital language for global communication and future opportunity."

Summing up her life as an immigrant educator through three guiding principles, Cho views her work as a continuing mission for future generations.

"If I were to describe my life as a Korean immigrant and educator in three words, they would be proud, dedicated and purpose-driven," Cho said, reflecting on her core philosophy. "I believe that preserving and passing on the Korean language and culture abroad is a modern-day form of the Korean independence movement, a meaningful mission to protect our cultural heritage and identity for future generations."

Cho also offered a message of encouragement to students, educators and communities upholding the language around the world.

“Today, the Korean language continues to reach beyond borders, becoming a source of pride and a meaningful bridge connecting people and cultures around the world. I sincerely hope that everyone who loves and learns Korean will continue this journey with pride, passion and confidence,” she said.