Seoul is turning its streets, riversides and parks into an open-air autumn gallery, with the city government selecting 110 foliage trails stretching a combined 167 kilometers for residents and visitors seeking fall colors without leaving the capital.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Friday that its 2026 selection features tree-lined streets, riverside paths, public parks and walking trails, with peak foliage expected from late October through early to mid-November.

The routes feature a variety of trees, including ginkgo, zelkova, Yoshino cherry and metasequoia, offering different landscapes across the city.

The government divided the 110 routes into four categories: 20 urban walking routes, 19 riverside trails, 28 park routes and 43 walking paths.

Among the highlighted destinations are Samcheong-dong Street, Deoksu Palace Road and Itaewon-ro, while visitors seeking waterside scenery can follow trails along Jungnang Stream and Ui Stream.

Seoul Forest and Haneul Park are among the recommended parks, while Walkerhill-ro and Hangeulbiseok-gil are highlighted for their walking routes.

Other featured locations include the Metasequoia Trail connecting Haneul Park and Noeul Park, a 2.3-kilometer route with gently sloping wooden walkways, and the Anyang Stream trail, where colorful foliage meets reeds and silver grass along the water.

The 110 routes cover 167.03 kilometers and include 72,447 trees, according to the city.

Residents can find route maps and location information through Smart Seoul Map and the Seoul Metropolitan Government's website.

"We hope the autumn colors encountered along foliage trails close to home in the city offer a small but warm comfort amid citizens' busy daily lives," said Kim Young-hwan, head of the city's Garden City Bureau.

"We hope you walk along peaceful foliage trails with your loved ones, experience the changing seasons and create happy memories."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







