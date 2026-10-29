Veteran actor Choi Bool-am, beloved across generations, passed away on Oct. 29. He was 87.

Choi died at around 10 p.m. Thursday at a hospital in Gangseo District, Seoul, where he had been receiving medical treatment, according to media reports Friday.

Choi underwent spinal disc surgery in March last year and subsequently experienced mobility issues. This led to his departure from KBS TV's long-running food documentary program "Korean Cuisine and Dining," which he had hosted for 14 years since 2011. Although he actively engaged in rehabilitation, his health deteriorated rapidly in recent days.

Choi was born Choi Young-han in Incheon in 1939. His birth was officially registered in 1940 in family records.

Choi graduated from Seorabeol University of Arts and Hanyang University's Department of Theater and Film. Initially dreaming of becoming a director, he made his acting debut in 1959 with a production of "Hamlet" before joining the National Theater Company of Korea in 1965 as an actor.

He made his television debut in 1967. Choi solidified his status as a national icon through several seminal television roles. He played Chief Inspector Park Young-han in MBC's popular cop drama "Chief Inspector" (1971-89) and a warm-hearted village leader in MBC's "Country Diary" (1980-2002), Korea's longest-running television drama.

Beyond his acting career, Choi also served as a lawmaker from 1992 to 1996 as a proportional representative for the Unification National Party.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.