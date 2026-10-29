A two-day celebration of Seoul’s traditional markets drew about 50,000 visitors and generated 110 million won ($82,000) in sales, offering merchants a rare chance to reach new customers and showcasing how neighborhood commerce can become a destination for food, culture and nightlife.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday that the 2026 Seoul Market Fair, held Saturday and Sunday around Cheonggye Plaza, marked the return of its signature traditional market expo after a seven-year hiatus.

The festival brought together 38 businesses from traditional markets and neighborhood shopping districts across the city, including Namdaemun Market in Jung District and Baengnyeon Market in Gangbuk District, alongside emerging commercial areas such as Syarosu-gil in Gwanak District and Hoegirang-gil in Dongdaemun District.

Organizers divided the event into daytime and evening programs, inviting visitors to shop for local specialties during the day before returning for street food, live music and nighttime performances beside Cheonggyecheon.

Stalls offered everything from tteokbokki, grilled chicken skewers and mung bean pancakes to handmade cookies, specialty seaweed, native honey, accessories and crafts, while more than 40 dining tables provided 160 seats for visitors to eat on-site.

Some vendors sold out before the festival ended, including Cookie Nal, a dessert shop in Yeonsinnae’s neighborhood shopping district in Eunpyeong District.

“We prepared generous quantities, but our cookies and other desserts sold out early on both days,” said Kim Seong-nam, the shop’s owner.

“Both Korean customers and foreign tourists came in large numbers, giving us a valuable opportunity to introduce our shopping district and brand to a wider audience,” Kim said.

Kim Mi-jeong, owner of Mimis Company in Gwanak District’s Beauty Street shopping area, said the strong response to newly developed plum and olive marinades had revived her enjoyment of running a business and expressed hope that similar events would continue.

A survey found that 90.5 percent of respondents were satisfied with the festival, while 94.3 percent said they intended to return to future events.

About 8,000 people participated in a stamp tour, and more than 3,500 joined hands-on activities, including mother-of-pearl phone grip and Korean food keychain making.

Park Kyung-hwan, head of the city’s Civil Affairs and Labor Bureau, said, “The fact that about 50,000 citizens and tourists visited and participating merchants repeatedly sold out their products reaffirmed that traditional markets have strong potential beyond shopping, as places where people can enjoy food, culture and tourism together.”

He said the city would work to create markets where visitors could shop during the day, enjoy food and cultural programming at night and help extend that vitality to surrounding commercial districts.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.











