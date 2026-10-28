Nearly one in four visitors to a Seoul-branded pop-up store at Seoul Forest were foreign tourists, driving total attendance past 42,000 over three months as municipal authorities work to capitalize on the city's global profile through official merchandise.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that 42,738 people visited The Seoul My Soul Lounge from July 31 to Tuesday during the 2026 Seoul International Garden Show.

Foreign visitors numbered 10,272, accounting for 24 percent of the total, according to the city.

Set up on a lawn at Seoul Forest, the lounge combined garden displays with merchandise and food products designed to showcase Seoul’s identity, expanding on the city’s existing Seoul My Soul promotional spaces.

The venue featured four sections dedicated to Seoul-themed merchandise, food, the city's brand and retail products.

Among the biggest draws for international visitors were edible items, including red bean bread made by Koryodang Bakery and snacks from Pungsimdang, both developed through partnerships between the city and private companies.

Merchandise featuring the city’s slogan and its signature character collection, Haechi and Soul Friends, was displayed with English-language information.

Some visitors said the products offered a way to preserve memories of their time in Seoul.

Maria Ivanova, a Russian tourist in her 30s, said she stopped by while visiting Seoul Forest.

“I’m happy that I can keep a piece of Seoul with me through these souvenirs,” she said.

Parameswari, a Singaporean tourist in her 30s, said she visited after seeing the lounge on social media.

“It was impressive to discover distinctive Seoul-themed products in a peaceful park,” she said.

The city has also collaborated with beauty brand Mediheal on Haechi-themed face masks and toner pads and with fashion retailer Musinsa Standard on clothing and merchandise.

The city plans to introduce new products in November, including fashion items, cookies and snacks tailored to foreign tourists’ interests.

Kim Hyung-rae, Seoul’s public relations director, said the lounge gave visitors a chance to experience the city’s appeal and take home a tangible reminder.

“We will continue to discover new merchandise that reflects the diverse tastes of foreign tourists and expand partnerships with private companies so that Seoul’s appeal can spread around the world,” Kim said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.