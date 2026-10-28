Seoul Design Week draws 670,000 visitors as city expands global reach

Seoul Design Week attracted 670,000 visitors over 12 days, turning the city into a sprawling showcase for design and consumer culture while drawing international attention ahead of Seoul’s hosting of the 2027 World Design Congress.

Organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul Design Foundation, the festival ran from Oct. 14 to 25, bringing together 871 companies and brands, 370 designers and 353 university students.

This year’s edition expanded beyond Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) to 150 design destinations across five areas of Seoul, including Seongsu, Yeonhui, Seochon and Apgujeong, giving visitors opportunities to explore design in studios, exhibitions and everyday spaces.

The DDP Design Fair, co-hosted with lifestyle commerce platform 29CM, drew 35,000 visitors over five days, with more than 80 brands presenting products under the theme “A market full of personal tastes.”

The event connected consumers with emerging and established designers, offering participating brands opportunities to gauge customer reactions and explore new sales channels.

International participation also featured prominently at Seoul Design Week 2026, with exhibitions and exchange programs involving design institutions and studios from countries including Italy and Spain.

The Seoul Design Award 2026 received a record 1,204 project submissions from 91 countries, up from 75 entries at its inaugural edition, reflecting a roughly 16-fold increase.

The grand prize went to Design that Matters, a U.S. nonprofit design organization, for its Otter Newborn Warmer, a portable device designed to keep newborns warm in settings with limited electricity and medical resources.

The event also featured discussions on artificial intelligence, sustainable design and human-centered innovation, while a preview program introduced the official brand identity and slogan, “Think, Make, Change,” for the 2027 World Design Congress in Seoul.

“Seoul Design Week is a platform where citizens discover new tastes and brands, while designers and companies find new markets and connect with the world," said Cha Kang-hee, CEO of the Seoul Design Foundation.

“With global interest in K-design growing, we will work to make Seoul a center of world design.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.