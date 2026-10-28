An exhibition exploring the intricate designs and techniques behind Korea’s mother-of-pearl lacquerware has drawn more than 16,000 visitors during a two-year international tour across the United States, Canada and Japan, introducing audiences abroad to a traditional craft shaped by generations of artisans.

The Seoul Museum of Craft Art said Wednesday that its special exhibition, “The Design Room of Najeon Masters,” concluded its overseas run Saturday after stops in Los Angeles, Ottawa, Tokyo and Osaka in 2025 and 2026.

The exhibition attracted 7,556 visitors in North America and 8,427 in Japan, according to the museum, with more than 90 percent of respondents to visitor satisfaction surveys describing it as an opportunity to discover the beauty and depth of Korean traditional crafts.

The exhibition examines "najeonchilgi," the Korean art of decorating lacquerware with thin pieces of iridescent mother-of-pearl, through designs, tools and finished works by six modern and contemporary masters: Jeon Seong-gyu, Kim Bong-ryong, Song Ju-an, Sim Bu-gil, Min Jong-tae and Kim Tae-hee.

Originally presented at the Seoul museum in 2023, the exhibition highlights the patterns used as blueprints for crafting lacquerware, tracing the process from initial design to finished object.

Organizers adapted the exhibition for each destination, adding works by six later-generation artisans for the North American tour and exploring historical exchanges between Korean lacquerware and Japanese lacquer traditions in Tokyo and Osaka.

Public programs included lectures, demonstrations and discussions, allowing visitors to learn about the craft’s history and techniques directly from specialists and artisans.

In Japan, Choi Sang-hoon, a holder of Korea’s National Intangible Heritage designation for "najeonjang," and apprentice Nam Jin-woo demonstrated techniques for cutting and attaching mother-of-pearl.

“This overseas touring exhibition was a meaningful opportunity to demonstrate the global competitiveness and development potential of Korean traditional crafts and archival materials,” Park Sang-bin, director of Seoul Museum of Craft Art, said.

“Building on the cooperation and international networks established in North America and Japan, we will continue to expand exhibitions and exchanges that promote K-craft,” Park added.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.