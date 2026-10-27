Busan webtoon festival marks 10th anniversary with 800 works by global artists

Busan will welcome about 190 webtoon artists from Korea and abroad this week for a three-day festival showcasing more than 800 works as the city marks the 10th anniversary of its international comics event.

The 10th Busan Global Webtoon Festival, organized by Busan Metropolitan City with the Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency and the Busan-Gyeongnam Cartoonists Association, runs from Friday through Nov. 1 at Museum One and the Busan Cultural Contents Complex.

Under the theme “Ten Years, One Story,” the festival will look back on a decade of webtoon creation while bringing artists, publishers and readers together through exhibitions, live drawing sessions and business events.

Exhibitions will feature posters from previous festivals, commemorative illustrations and works by invited international artists, alongside award-winning comics and projects supported by the festival.

Visitors can also attend drawing talk shows, where artists will discuss their creative processes and demonstrate how webtoons are made.

Organizers are expanding business programs aimed at helping creators reach overseas markets, including one-on-one meetings between artists and domestic and international publishers, industry conferences and discussions on intellectual property deals and distribution opportunities.

The program also includes a live talk show with Busan English Broadcasting, student exhibitions, caricature events and a family comic-drawing contest.

Students interested in webtoon careers can seek advice from working artists through a dedicated consultation program.

The festival, first held in 2017, has developed into an event connecting creators and audiences while promoting exchanges across the global webtoon industry, organizers said.

All events are free to attend, and exhibitions will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the festival.

"The city will continue supporting efforts to establish Busan as an international hub where webtoon creators and businesses can collaborate," said Cho Yu-jang, head of Busan’s Culture Bureau.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.