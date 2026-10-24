Volunteers earn hours for future care as Seoul district pioneers exchange model

In the neighborhoods of western Seoul, an hour spent helping an elderly neighbor navigate a smartphone touchscreen could soon buy a ride to a hospital appointment or a helping hand with daily chores down the road.

Seodaemun District is preparing to launch a local "time bank" system, allowing residents to earn time credits by volunteering and redeem them later for help from their neighbors. The ambitious initiative aims to transform the traditionally one-way dynamic of municipal welfare into a reciprocal, community-driven safety net.

Under the framework, every hour a resident spends assisting someone in the community earns one hour of "time currency." Unlike traditional volunteer programs that draw a strict line between givers and receivers, the time bank operates on absolute equality: anyone can offer a skill they have and request support when they run into daily hurdles.

The program comes as urban districts across Korea grapple with declining volunteer participation, an aging population and a sharp rise in single-person households. By creating a formalized neighborhood network for micro-tasks — such as welfare check-ins, errand assistance, tutoring and digital literacy training — Seodaemun District hopes to address everyday care needs that traditional public welfare systems struggle to reach.

While time-banking networks have taken root in cities like Barcelona, Los Angeles and London to combat social isolation and foster urban trust, Seodaemun District’s approach marks a distinct evolutionary leap.

Rather than operating as an informal, third-sector barter network, Seodaemun is the first municipality in Korea to institutionalize the mutual-exchange model directly within district-level administration. By integrating the program into existing public welfare hubs and training local coordinators, the district is building a permanent, government-backed framework where residents rotate seamlessly between volunteers and beneficiaries.

To lay the groundwork, Seodaemun District signed a strategic partnership with TimeBank Korea, a nonprofit association that advocates and establishes time-currency networks across the country, to establish standardized operational manuals and credit tracking protocols. Resident workshops began this month at the local volunteer center, with the eight-week training program, running through Dec. 1, covering time-banking principles, domestic and international case studies, and the training of community coordinators who will match local needs with available talents.

A pilot group of 30 trained residents will test the system in 2027. Following the pilot, district authorities said they plan to expand the network across administrative sub-districts from 2028 through 2029, integrating local welfare centers, senior complexes and volunteer camps. The district aims to fully establish its integrated time-sharing community system by 2030.

"Volunteering is not just about helping someone in need. It is about building relationships where neighbors can lean on one another during hard times," Seodaemun District chief Park Woon-ki. "We will connect residents’ time and talents so that everyone can be both a giver and a receiver of care."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.