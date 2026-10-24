Justin Bieber has made a surprise return to Korea for the first time in about 13 years, setting off a wave of excitement as the global pop star was spotted around Seoul — including reports that he headed to the city's Anguk neighborhood for samgyetang, or chicken ginseng soup.

Bieber announced his arrival Thursday on social media, writing, "Made it to Seoul."

Photos he shared appeared to show scenery around Banpo-dong in Seoul's Seocho District.

The trip marks Bieber's first known visit to South Korea since his concert in the country in 2013. He is visiting with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The singer also made an appearance in Seongsu-dong, one of Seoul's trendiest shopping and fashion districts, where a pop-up for his fashion brand Skylrk is being held.

The pop-up, the brand's first in Korea, opened Thursday and runs through Sunday. Bieber's visit to the venue drew even more attention to the event.

Skylrk offers items including hoodies, pants, footwear and sunglasses, with designs characterized by relaxed silhouettes and vivid colors. The brand has also gained attention after its pieces were worn by celebrities.

Bieber's unexpected arrival quickly stirred excitement among Korean fans, with social media users asking when they might catch a glimpse of him and pleading for the singer to hold another concert in the country.

But his pop-up appearance was not the only reported Bieber sighting to generate buzz.

Online accounts also said the singer had visited the Anguk area in central Seoul to eat samgyetang, a traditional Korean dish consisting of a whole young chicken stuffed with rice and simmered in a hot broth, typically with ginseng and other ingredients.

The possibility of unexpectedly encountering one of the world's biggest pop stars in Seoul left some social media users stunned.

"What am I looking at right now?" one user said after seeing the reported sighting.

Bieber held his first concert in Korea in 2013. His surprise return has now fueled hopes among local fans that the visit could eventually be followed by another concert.

Bieber and Hailey became engaged in 2018 and held their wedding ceremony in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2024.

This article from Xportsnews was adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.