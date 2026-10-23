Explore one of Seoul's trendiest spots through architect-led tour of Seongsu

On the paved narrow streets of Seongsu-dong, red-brick shoe factories built during Korea’s mid-century manufacturing boom now stand beside sweeping, glass-fronted flagships and repurposed industrial storehouses.

Once a gritty hub for leather workers and cobblers, the neighborhood has earned a reputation as the "Brooklyn of Seoul" — a playground for architectural experimentation where old-world industrial heritage meets ultra-modern design.

Now, local authorities are opening the doors to this urban metamorphosis, inviting residents to walk through the neighborhood's living architectural archive alongside professional designers.

Seongdong District said it will host its 10th annual "Gagahoho" Architecture Academy from Oct. 26-31 in partnership with the Seongdong Architects Association. The weeklong initiative culminates on Oct. 31 with an architect-led walking tour through Seongsu-dong’s most famous structures, offering 20 local residents an insider’s look at the precinct's spatial evolution.

Led by four professional architects, the tour will set off from the local Footwear Theme Park and wander past standout landmarks, including the metallic mesh-draped Dior flagship, the raw industrial expanse of Daelim Warehouse, Seongsu Yeonbang, Amore Seongsu and boutique spaces for Tamburins and Blue Elephant.

Seongsu-dong’s transformation was no accident.

As light manufacturing waned in the late 1990s, artists and independent designers gravitated to the district’s high ceilings and affordable rents. Recognizing the threat of commercial gentrification, Seongdong District took regulatory steps, including an unprecedented ban recently on large corporate franchise stores to preserve the area and protect mom-and-pop tenants.

Simultaneously, the district enacted a preservation ordinance in July 2017 to protect its iconic red-brick structures dating back to the 1970s and 80s. Local subsidies have since helped property owners restore vintage brick facades across major hubs near Ttukseom Station, the Korea National Open University area and the Seongsu Station cafe street, cementing the crimson brickwork as Seongsu-dong’s signature aesthetic.

Prominent architectural commentators point to this blending of industrial heritage and fast-moving retail as the core of Seongsu-dong's unique spatial identity.

“Seongsu-dong has become a hybrid spatial model,” said Yoo Hyun-jun, an architect and professor at Hongik University. “It combines the adaptive reuse of New York’s Soho, where historic factory shells are preserved, with the rapidly changing storefront dynamics of Times Square.”

Beyond the walking tour, the weeklong academy extends into local classrooms to inspire the next generation of designers. Throughout the week, professional architects will lead hands-on workshops for over 100 elementary school students, introducing young learners to basic design principles before guiding them in building their own miniature architectural models.

“We hope this academy offers children a chance to cultivate creativity while allowing residents to rediscover the architectural heritage and unique value of Seongsu-dong,” said Yu Bo-hwa, head of Seongdong District Office. “We will continue providing opportunities for people to experience architecture and urban spaces in their daily lives.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.