Yongsan District launches stamp tour linking YouTube videos, local landmarks

Seoul’s Yongsan District is running a mobile stamp tour that links its official YouTube content with visits to eight local landmarks, starting Friday and continuing through Nov. 22.

The Yongsan Pick Stamp Tour is designed to let people experience in person the attractions they have seen on screen, according to the district office. It is open to anyone visiting the district.

The eight sites are Yongsan Children’s Garden, the National Museum of Korea, the War Memorial of Korea, Ichon Hangang Park, Yongnidan-gil, Haebangchon, a former U.S. military officers’ housing complex in Yongsan Park and a cafe street in Hannam-dong. Yongnidan-gil is a trendy restaurant and cafe alley, while Haebangchon is a hillside neighborhood below Mount Nam known for its eateries.

Participants can scan a QR code on promotional materials to access the district’s real-time smart map service and sign up as members. When they visit a site, their location is verified by GPS, and they receive a mobile stamp. Photo verification is accepted where GPS does not work. During the stamp process, a video about that location from the district’s YouTube series “Yongsan Pickup” plays.

The first 300 people who collect stamps at three sites and complete other steps, including subscribing to the district’s YouTube channel, will receive a 10,000 won ($7) Seoul Love Gift Certificate, a city-issued voucher that can be spent at local businesses. The prizes will be sent out in bulk after participation is confirmed, and the event may close early.

The district said it hopes the program will turn online interest in its local content into actual visits and draw foot traffic to nearby alleys and shops.

“This event adds the fun of discovering Yongsan’s stories through the district’s YouTube channel to the joy of collecting stamps at its landmarks,” the district chief said. “We will continue to expand opportunities to see and experience Yongsan’s diverse charms firsthand.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.