Seoul sends costumed dogs on patrol through historic alley

Dogs dressed as Joseon-era night watchmen will take to Seoul’s historic streets Saturday, bringing an unusual twist to neighborhood safety patrols and offering visitors a new way to explore one of the capital’s increasingly popular alleyways.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will deploy 12 teams from its volunteer dog patrol program along a 1.1-kilometer route connecting Jongmyo Shrine’s outer gate, Seosulla Street and Yulgok-ro, beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 24.

The approximately 70-minute patrol will recreate the rounds once conducted by "sunragun," guards who monitored streets during the Joseon Dynasty, with participating dogs wearing costumes inspired by the historical patrolmen.

Accompanied by their owners, the dogs will inspect alleyways for potential safety hazards and inconveniences while promoting responsible pet-walking practices, including proper leash use and consideration for other pedestrians.

Two professional dog trainers will join the event to provide safety guidance before departure and supervise the teams along the route.

Seosulla Street runs alongside the western wall of Jongmyo Shrine, combining historic stone walls with contemporary workshops, cafes and other independent businesses.

The area gained further international attention in September, when Time Out named Jongno 3-ga the world’s "coolest neighborhood" for 2026, highlighting the surrounding district’s workshops, jewelry studios and wine bars.

Seosulla Street was also selected in July as one of 25 destinations in Seoul Edition 25, a tourism initiative that identifies distinctive places across the city’s 25 districts through expert reviews and public voting.

City officials said the patrol is intended to introduce residents and visitors to the neighborhood’s history and character while encouraging them to explore nearby businesses.

Cho Seong-ho, head of Seoul’s Tourism and Sports Bureau, said the event would give people an opportunity to rediscover the historic route while experiencing its unique atmosphere alongside the canine patrol teams.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.















