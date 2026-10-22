Seoul is turning its dining scene into a weeklong celebration, with 124 restaurants, cafes and bars offering special menus, discounts and complimentary desserts as the city seeks to draw diners into neighborhood establishments and high-profile eateries alike.

Seoul Restaurant Week begins Friday as part of Taste of Seoul 2026, a citywide program featuring food markets, culinary tours, cooking classes and awards recognizing contributors to the capital’s dining culture.

This year’s participating venues include 23 Korean restaurants, 28 Western establishments, 11 Asian restaurants, seven grill restaurants, three vegetarian eateries, 35 cafes and dessert shops, two bars and pubs, and 15 establishments in other categories. The event runs through Oct. 29.

Forty-one participants have been selected for Seoul’s 100 Taste of Seoul list or its 50 Best Cafes and Desserts list.

For the first time, the city is partnering with Naver Pay to offer a payment promotion that gives customers points worth 50 percent of their bill, up to 10,000 won ($7.55), for one transaction per person at participating venues.

Restaurants offering the promotion include Sanchung Charcoal Garden Euljiro in Jung District, Mille Gateau in Seocho District and Jin Jin in Mapo District.

Other deals include 10 percent discounts at Teddy Beurre House and Yongsan Sam Sam Sam, a 10 percent discount on set menus at Walking on the Cloud in Yeongdeungpo District and complimentary special desserts at Ancho in Gwangjin District.

Several venues are introducing limited-time creations, including a signature latte at Ordinary Coffee Lab in Seongbuk District and seasonal fresh pasta at Blue Recipe in Seodaemun District.

The Seoul Gourmet Market will run Saturday and Sunday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, showcasing dishes by prominent chefs alongside seasonal ingredients and specialty foods.

The Seoul Gourmet Awards will take place Sunday at the venue, highlighting contributions to the city’s culinary culture.

“Seoul Restaurant Week is an opportunity to discover the diverse flavors of Seoul, from famous restaurants to hidden gems in neighborhood alleys,” said Cho Sung-ho, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Tourism and Sports Bureau.

“We hope citizens and tourists alike will enjoy the culinary charms across Seoul through the special benefits and diverse programs offered during this one-week event.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.