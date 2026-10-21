Seoul will turn meditation, traditional cuisine and live music into a citywide invitation to slow down as it hosts Seoul Wellness Travel Week beginning Saturday, with programs centered on Gangnam District and eight wellness destinations across the city.

Organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the 12-day event, running until Nov. 4, will showcase experiences designed around three themes: rest, food and culture, under the slogan “Seoul, Defines the Next Wellness.”

At Bongeunsa Temple, visitors can join sound-bowl meditation, yoga, tea gatherings and restorative exercise on Saturday and Sunday, with 15 wellness programs planned across the two days.

Highlights include a meditation session led by Ven. Geumgang, chair of the Jogye Order’s Seon Meditation Committee, and an evening walking meditation through the temple grounds.

Most temple programs cost 5,000 won ($3.60), while Ven. Geumgang’s meditation session is free.

At Pilkyungjae, a traditional Korean house in Gangnam with a history spanning about 500 years, artist Kim Won-cheon’s handmade "hanji" (traditional Korean paper) lantern installations will be displayed from Monday, offering visitors a chance to explore Korean craft traditions without making a restaurant reservation.

Boston Chamber, a cultural venue in Garosu-gil, will host a free harp-and-vocal performance at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

The festival will also offer free nighttime meditation walks at Bongeunsa, Jogye and Hwagye temples from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily beginning Monday, with audio guides available in Korean and English.

Eight additional wellness venues will offer special programs from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, including Korean tea tastings, traditional fermentation experiences, tea therapy and movement classes.

Participants can reserve selected programs through the event’s official website, while other activities will welcome walk-in visitors.

Seoul officials said the festival aims to connect the city’s traditional heritage with contemporary wellness experiences and encourage residents and international travelers to discover new ways to recharge.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.