Seoul is transforming one of its most iconic architectural landmarks into a high-octane venue for K-pop, partnering with girl group IVE to launch its latest comeback campaign at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in an effort to turn global fandom into tourism revenues and longer hotel stays.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Seoul Design Foundation are supporting the campaign, titled “DIVE IN TO LIGHT,” which began Monday at DDP and runs through Nov. 30.

The building’s exterior displays special videos featuring IVE, with a more elaborate presentation planned to coincide with the release of the group’s new album on Monday, when synchronized laser effects and lighting will accompany its new music.

A promotional booth is operating at DDP from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Nov. 1, featuring album-themed photo zones and displays of hero masks worn by IVE members.

Visitors who post photos of the installations and DDP’s outdoor media displays on social media can receive commemorative postcards created through the collaboration, while Honey Presso, a cafe inside DDP Market, is offering two promotional drinks inspired by IVE's song “Looks Can Kill,” along with limited-edition cup holders and straw decorations.

The campaign follows earlier collaborations involving Seventeen and aespa, which used Seoul landmarks and public spaces to connect music promotions with cultural experiences.

Seventeen’s 10th-anniversary “B-DAY PARTY” drew more than 100,000 visitors over three days in May, while aespa’s “LEMONADE” campaign linked promotional activities with locations including Yeouido and Banpo Hangang parks.

Seoul officials say the strategy aims to make public spaces part of the entertainment experience while encouraging fans to explore nearby businesses and tourist destinations.

The city is also pointing to the economic impact of Seoul Light DDP, which attracted 700,512 visitors from Sept. 3-13, a 14.3 percent increase from the previous year.

During the festival, average daily spending at nearby businesses rose 17.5 percent year over year, while spending by foreign visitors increased 38.6 percent.

Seoul plans to expand partnerships with entertainment companies and connect DDP promotions with shopping districts and other attractions across the city.

“Combining the global reach of K-pop with Seoul’s vibrant urban spaces can turn the city itself into a compelling cultural asset and tourism draw,” said Kim Hyun-woo, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Economic Policy Bureau.

“We plan to develop the DDP area into a landmark hub for K-pop promotions in partnership with entertainment agencies, and expand this collaborative model across Seoul to drive new tourism demand from global fans.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.