Gwanghwamun memorial garden draws 500,000 visitors, celebrates Swedish ties

Seoul’s Garden of Gratitude has drawn more than 500,000 visitors in its first 160 days, as the memorial space prepares to celebrate its ties with Sweden through a weekend of cultural events, performances and a special light display.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the garden recorded 500,157 visitors as of Monday, according to an automated counting system.

Located at Gwanghwamun Square, the garden honors countries and veterans who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War and invites visitors to reflect on freedom, peace and international solidarity.

Its outdoor installation, “23 Lights of Gratitude,” symbolizes appreciation for the countries that supported Korea during the war, while an underground exhibition hall called Freedom Hall uses digital media to tell the story of the conflict and Korea’s transformation from an aid recipient into a donor nation.

Sweden has added a new element to the memorial, donating syenite quarried in Ekeröd, Sweden, in August, the city said.

The dark stone, flecked with green and shimmering silver, purple and gold crystals, marks the first stone donation by a Korean War participant country since the garden’s completion.

Sweden sent a field hospital to provide medical assistance during the war.

To mark the donation, Seoul will host Global Culture Day: Sweden on Saturday and Sunday, alongside the 2026 Gwanghwamun Light Festival.

Saturday’s program includes a ceremony at 7:40 p.m. featuring Swedish Ambassador to Korea Karl-Olof Andersson and veterans’ groups, followed by a special lighting display in Sweden’s national colors, blue and yellow, and a candle-lighting event for peace.

Earlier events include a history lecture, musical performances and K-pop cover dances.

Family film screenings of “Pippi Longstocking,” based on the stories by Swedish author Astrid Lindgren, are scheduled for noon both days.

Sunday’s program will feature a cinema concert with musical theater performer Celis, including songs associated with Swedish pop group ABBA.

Interactive activities will introduce visitors to Swedish children’s literature, inventions and cultural traditions.

Kang Seok, head of Seoul’s Balanced Development Headquarters, said the city plans to expand international exchanges and keep the garden open as a place for people across generations and borders to remember sacrifice and share the value of peace.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







