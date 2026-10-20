Seoul launches stamp tour linking downtown cultural attractions

Seoul is turning Friday night into a cultural scavenger hunt, linking downtown exhibitions, hands-on activities and performances in a walking tour that invites visitors to explore the city one stamp at a time.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will pilot “Stamp Your Way Through Culture” on Nov. 6, connecting Seoul Gallery, Sejong Story, Chungmugong Story and Garden of Gratitude before participants choose between a craft performance and a literary reading.

The tour is part of “Culture Night, Culture Bit by Bit,” a city program that runs every Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at eight cultural venues from April through December.

Applications open Wednesday through Seoul’s public service reservation system, with places available for 50 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tour begins at 3 p.m. at Seoul Gallery, in the basement of Seoul City Hall, where participants can explore an exhibition marking the centennial of the creation of Korean Hangul braille and make business cards bearing their names in braille.

Starting at 4 p.m., participants can visit Sejong Story and Chungmugong Story near Gwanghwamun Square, where activities include an interactive conversation with King Sejong, traditional instrument demonstrations and a turtle ship experience.

At the Garden of Gratitude, visitors can learn about the sacrifices of countries that fought in the 1950-53 Korean War through guided tours of the “Light of Gratitude 23” exhibition and Freedom Hall, then create calligraphy postcards expressing appreciation for loved ones.

The evening concludes with a choice of two events: “Dance: Embracing Craft,” a one-hour dance class led by a choreographer at Seoul Museum of Craft Art beginning at 6:30 p.m., or “An Evening of Reading with Hermann Hesse,” featuring author Jung Yeo-ul at Seoul Metropolitan Library from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Participants who collect stamps at all four venues, post on social media with the hashtag #CultureNightCultureBitByBit and complete a satisfaction survey will receive a commemorative gift featuring Seoul’s branding.

The city said 65,159 people had participated in the broader “Culture Night, Culture Bit by Bit” program as of Oct. 2, while a separate special lecture on Baekje history by historian Choi Tae-sung is scheduled for Nov. 6 at the Seoul Baekje Museum.

“This program connects cultural venues within walking distance so citizens can enjoy a richer Friday evening,” said Min Su-hong, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Culture Bureau. “We hope participants discover new joy and make happy memories right in the heart of the city through experiences filled with the unique stories of each space.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.