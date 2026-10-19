Seoul is turning an autumn weekend along the Han River into a sprawling culinary festival, bringing together celebrity chefs, premium charcoal-grilled meats and live entertainment for the 2026 Seoul Barbecue Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Nanji Camping Ground in Mapo District, the two-day event blends urban camping culture with authentic Korean barbecue, showcasing the capital’s vibrant gastronomy to both local residents and international visitors.

The festival’s centerpiece — a gear-free, self-service barbecue zone — allows attendees to purchase fresh, high-grade domestic beef and pork to grill on-site without hauling their own equipment. According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, demand for the experience has been overwhelming: Advance online table reservations sold out instantly, with the first booking window filling in just five minutes and the second in two. For those who missed out, a limited number of tables will be made available for walk-in registration during the festival.

For festivalgoers seeking curated dishes, the BBQ Village section will host seven prominent culinary brands serving signature creations and event-exclusive menus. Featured venues include Yoo Yong-wook Barbecue Lab, Hongogi, Yangmun Charcoal-Grilled Ribs and Metzger 49. A lineup of acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs — including Yoo Yong-wook, Koo Gyo-hyeok, Go Seok-hyeon and Kim Byung-hyun — will lead live demonstrations, featuring a pork butchery masterclass by Koo where guests can learn about distinct cuts before tasting freshly grilled samples.

Beyond the grill, the festival grounds will offer a wide array of cultural and local entertainment.

Highlights include the K-Nanjang Rave — a high-energy fusion performance combining traditional Korean folk instrumentation with electronic dance music — alongside acoustic buskers and lively brass bands. Nearby, a regional farmers' market will bring together producers from 10 provinces, including Gyeonggi, Gangwon and North Gyeongsang, selling local agricultural specialties daily from noon until 8 p.m. Attendees can also unwind at a dedicated relaxation zone offering desserts and beverages from local vendors.

To boost neighborhood commerce, city authorities have partnered with nearby Mangwon Market. Visitors who spend at least 30,000 won ($20) at the traditional market will receive a 5 percent discount on meat purchases at the festival, along with complimentary perks from dessert sponsors. Dedicated shuttle buses will operate round trips between Digital Media City Station, Mangwon Hangang Park Parking Lot 1 and the venue for 1,200 won per ride, with preschool children riding free.

“Through last year’s Seoul BBQ Festival, we confirmed the potential of K-BBQ as a tourism asset that people around the world can enjoy together,” said Cho Seong-ho, director-general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Tourism and Sports Bureau.

“This year, we aim to offer citizens and tourists a unique culinary experience at riverside campsites along the Han River. Going forward, we will continue to discover distinctive food experiences unique to Seoul to enhance our competitiveness as a global gastronomy destination.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.